Royal Challengers Bangalore will be taking on Rajasthan royals in their next fixture in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 23. The game will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium and has a starting time of 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). RCB came back into the winning ways after defeating Punjab Kings in their previous match. They are currently in fifth place in the table with six points from six matches. Captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli has been in great form throughout the tournament. They will have to score the bulk of the runs for RCB once again. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj will be leading the bowling department. Virat Kohli Loses Blue Tick on Twitter, Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Elon Musk's New Twitter Rule Implementation.

Rajasthan Royals suffered a loss against Lucknow Super Giants at home in their previous match. Despite this, they are at the top of the table with eight points from six matches. RR will be looking to make a comeback in the RCB match. They have one of the strongest batting lineups in the tournament with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal forming the top order. Yuzvendra Chahal has played a lot of cricket in Bengaluru and he can be a defining factor in the bowling department for Rajasthan. Today, in this article let's take a look at how the weather in Bengaluru might turn out and the pitch of M Chinnaswamy Stadium can behave during the course of the RCB vs RR IPL 2023 match.

Bengaluru Weather Report

Expected Weather at M Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB vs RR IPL 2023 clash (Source: Accuweather)

There is a huge possibility of rain during RCB's next match against RR at M Chinnnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. According to a report from Accuweather, the temperature will remain between 30-34 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, the humidity will hover around 26-41 percent during the course of this match. Virat Kohli Meets Preity Zinta, RCB Star Has A Friendly Chat With PBKS Co-Owner After IPL 2023 Clash At Mohali.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known as the paradise for batters. The pitch usually offers very less helo to the bowlers, making it possible to hit the through the lines. However, if it rains at the start of the match, the new ball bowlers especially in the first innings might just get some help.

