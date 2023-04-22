It is already time for the match number 33 of the Indian Premier League, and in the high voltage clash at the Eden Gardens, Chennai Super Kings challenge Kolkata Knight Riders. Chennai Super Kings seems to have found their mojo back with the return of MS Dhoni to captaincy duties. Despite injury concerns in their camp and several players being out of action due to injury, the available cricketers have delivered when it mattered and helped CSK bag important wins on their way going forward, Openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad have fired at tandem with Shivam Dube and skipper Dhoni himself in good nick. They will want a little more contribution from the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja the batter. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have suffered a hat-trick of losses and are in a tough spot now. They have failed to come out as a collective group playing patches of good cricket and relying on too much of individual brilliance. Cricket pundits have made their predictions regarding the game and have given their views on who will win KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 match? Staying the KKR vs CSK win prediction, Google, search engine giant, has its win probability in place and it has already predicted the winner of Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match. Is MS Dhoni Retiring After IPL 2023? Chennai Super Kings Captain Drops Hint After His Team's Victory Over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

So, what has Google predicted for the high voltage KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 match. In an expected prediction, as per Google Win Probability, Chennai Super Kings are favourites to win the clash. Google's Win Probability has given Chennai Super Kings 55% chance to win the much-anticipated cricket match. Apparently, as per Google’s prediction Kolkata Knight Riders has 45% chance of winning the game.

Google Win Probability for KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 Match (Google.com)

No surprises, as per CSK's form has been, they have played some really good cricket in the last few games. On the other hand, nothing has worked for KKR in their last three games. Batting and bowling both failed in tandem with nothing emerging in terms of as a team effort. Considering both, it is kind of obvious, CSK will start ahead in this match at Eden Gardens. Although KKR will have Jason Roy and Andre Russell playing for them and at a surface like Eden Gardens, their explosiveness is a genuine threat for CSK and that can negate the difference they have in the prediction. MS Dhoni Takes Most Catches by a Wicketkeeper in Men's T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match.

KKR and CSK have played each other 27 times with CSK winning a majority of 17 games and KKR winning only 9 games. One game had no result. Even recently, CSK has dominated the tie, with KKR winning only twice in the last six meetings and that includes a loss in the final of IPL 2021.

