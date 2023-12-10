Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 10 (ANI): A meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, who is also the chairman of North Eastern Regional Power Committee (NERPC), was held where critical issues in the power sector, focusing on the challenges and opportunities for progress in the northeastern region were discussed.

The meeting was organised and hosted by NTPC Ltd and NERPC Secretariat in Kolkata on Saturday.

During the session, NERPC chairman and Arunachal deputy chief minister Mein highlighted the significance of collective efforts toward a more promising and sustainable future in the power industry.

As per a release issued after the meeting, the discussions resulted in crucial decisions aimed at advancing the growth of the power sector in the northeastern region, ensuring a consistent electricity supply, and enhancing the standard of living for residents.

Deputy CM Mein emphasised key initiatives, showcasing a commitment to power sector preparedness.

Proactive measures, such as the installation of surge arresters and the reconductoring of transmission lines to High-Temperature Low Sag (HTLS), were underscored in his speech. Mein also announced the finalization of the Guwahati Islanding Scheme, planned by NERPC under the Ministry of Power's directive.

He urged stakeholders to expedite the implementation of this scheme and explore the feasibility of similar Islanding Schemes for other capitals of northeastern states.

Expressing his gratitude for the support extended by the Ministry of Power, Mein thanked for the approval of full funding, covering 100 per cent of the costs, for the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition/ Energy Management Systems(SCADA/EMS) upgradation across all State Load Dispatch Centers (SLDCs) in the northeastern region.

"This significant project, with an estimated budget of approximately Rs. 80 crore per state, marks a substantial advancement in bolstering the power infrastructure of the region," the release stated.

Addressing the challenges in commissioning hydro projects, Mein encouraged project developers to adopt innovative and environmentally friendly designs, aligning with India's non-fossil energy capacity targets.

He commended the Arunachal Pradesh government for signing MoUs for the development of 12 Hydro Projects with NHPC, SIVN, and NEEPCO.

Recognising the unique challenges of the northeastern region, including geographical constraints and adverse weather conditions, Mein affirmed the NERPC forum's pivotal role in collective problem-solving.

He highlighted the Revamped Distribution Sector Schemes (RDSS) aimed at reducing Aggregate Technical and commercial (AT&C) losses and urged Distribution Companies (DISCOMS) and State governments to prioritise settling outstanding bills for sustainable business operations.

He also initiated the formation of the Power Ministers' Forum for the North Eastern Region for effective persuasion of issues in the power sectors in the region.

The meeting was also attended by Ministers of Power from North Eastern States; Nandita Gorlosa of Assam, Abu Taher Mondal of Meghalaya, Ratan Lal Nath of Tripura, K.G. Kenye of Nagaland, Advisor to Power(Arunachal), Balo Raja, Member Secretary (NERPC), Kishore B Jagtap, Director (Finance) NTPC Ltd, Jaikumar Srinivasan, officers of the central and state governments and representatives from central and state power utilities. (ANI)

