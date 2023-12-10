IND vs SA 1st T20I DD Sports Live Streaming Online: India and South Africa take on each other in the first of the three-match T20I series. The IND vs SA series opener takes place at the Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban. Suryakumar Yadav, under whom India won T20I series at home 4-1, will continue to lead the Men in Blue. Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs SA T20I match DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India tour of South Africa 2023-24 but will IND vs SA 1st T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Continue reading to find out. India vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 1st T20I 2023: How To Watch IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

With ICC T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled in June, Both India and South Africa are looking to build a team towards that direction. India is preparing new faces for the World tournament while South Africa is banking on some trusted names. This three-match series is going to be important for both India and South Africa with an eye on future.

Is IND vs SA 1st T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of India vs South Africa T20I series. However, the IND vs SA T20 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well. The live telecast will be available only for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users. The IND vs SA live telecast on DD Sports will not be available on cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, DishTV etc. India vs South Africa, 1st T20I 2023, Durban Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Kingsmead Stadium.

IND vs SA 1st T20I 2023 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2023 live commentary will be available on radio on AIR (All India Radio) Rainbow 103 FM. AIR or Akashvani won't be providing live radio commentary of the IND vs SA T20 match on YouTube.

