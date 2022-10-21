Tirupathi (Andhra Pradesh), October 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): On the occasion of Diwali, as a gesture of thanks to Lord Venkateshwara for his continuous blessings, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited has announced to donate 10 electric buses to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Andhra Pradesh. MEIL's subsidiary Olectra Greentech Limited will manufacture and supply these e-buses under the Government of India's 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives. These 10 eco-friendly, zero-emission e-buses will ply the Ghat roads of Tirumala, taking pilgrims to the Tirumala Venkateshwara Swamy Temple and other historic temples in the area.

This fleet of e-buses by the MEIL will help speed up the TTD's efforts to decarbonise the holy pilgrim centre, as they will help combat air pollution, reduce noise, tackle climate change making the 'Spiritual Capital' of Andhra Pradesh emission-free as soon as possible. In addition, as crude prices remain turbulent due to global events, these zero-emission buses are economical and their life span is longer than the fossil fuel buses. These e-buses are crucial to a sustainable future in the seven hills of Tirumala.

On this occasion, Mr KV Pradeep, Chairman and Managing Director, Olectra Greentech Limited, met TTD Chairman Y.V Subba Reddy and the EO Dharma Reddy at the Annamayya Bhavan on Friday and handed-over a letter written by MEIL's Managing Director, PV Krishna Reddy which said, "This is a small gesture from the MEIL and Olectra to the Lord. It is our way of saying thank you to Lord Venkateshwara for blessing us abundantly for the last 32 years of our journey. We seek his continuous blessings in our future endeavours and growth."

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd. (MEIL) established in 1989, is one of the fastest growing infra companies in India. Over the years, MEIL has constructed numerous structures like large civil constructions, oil and gas pipelines, pump houses, large water treatment plants, dams, reservoirs, power transmission lines, power generation units, tunnels - and all of them have an important role to play in improving the quality of life of the common man for many years into the foreseeable future.

Established in 2000, Olectra Greentech Limited (a public listed company) - part of the MEIL Group, pioneered the introduction of electric buses in India in 2015. It manufactures electric buses and boast of a market share of 35 per cent-40 per cent. Its products are in line with the Government of India initiative towards clean transportation solutions. Olectra plays a key role in the Indian market.

