Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 28: Melento, powered by SignDesk, a global leader in intelligent contract lifecycle management and automation, today announced its strategic expansion into the Latin American (LATAM) market. With a robust track record of working with over 3,000 global brands and processing close to 100 million digital contracts, Melento is now poised to bring transformative digital contracting capabilities to emerging markets--beginning with LATAM.

At the heart of this expansion is Melento's breakthrough Collaborative Intelligence Platform, the world's first platform of its kind. It combines AI-driven automation, legal intelligence, and real-time human collaboration to streamline the entire contract lifecycle--from creation to execution to renewal--bringing speed, transparency, and compliance like never before.

"Our mission has always been to simplify and revolutionize how organizations manage contracts," said Krupesh Bhat, CEO of Melento. "LATAM is ripe for digital transformation, and our AI- native Collaborative Intelligence Platform will empower businesses there with faster, smarter, and legally sound contract processes. This is not just an entry into a new geography--it's a leap toward building a truly global platform for intelligent contracting."

Melento's expansion follows the recent visit of CEO Krupesh Bhat to Panama as part of an Indian business delegation, exploring strategic partnerships in the region. As a direct result, Melento has signed its first LATAM partner--X Financial Reports--who will represent Melento and deliver its suite of services to organizations across Panama and El Salvador.

Dr Sumit Seth - India''s Ambassador to Panama, Costa Rica & Nicaragua welcomed the development, stating: "There is immense potential for Indian companies to collaborate with LATAM counterparts in areas like technology, healthcare, and education. Leaders like Melento-powered by SignDesk, with their pioneering platforms, are well-positioned to disrupt and add real value to this market."

Alcibiades Broce Jaen, President & CEO of X Financial Reports, echoed the excitement: "We are proud to be the first to bring Melento's world-class contract automation platform to the LATAM region. The future of business here lies in smarter, faster, and more compliant ways of working--and Melento-powered by SignDesk delivers exactly that."

This partnership marks the beginning of Melento's wider LATAM expansion strategy. The company plans to onboard more such regional partners across Peru, Costa Rica, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, offering localized solutions backed by global technology and expertise.

As Melento steps beyond Indian shores, it reinforces its position as a global force transforming the digital contracts landscape--bringing agility, intelligence, and integrity to business-critical processes across borders.

Powered by SignDesk, Melento is a leader in intelligent contract lifecycle management. With over 100 million contracts processed, Melento's AI-driven Collaborative Intelligence Platform helps enterprises automate and optimize contract workflows for speed, compliance, and collaboration.

