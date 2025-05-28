Mumbai, May 28: Motorola Razr 60, a flip-style foldable smartphone, has been launched in India with several unique specifications and features. The new Motorola Razr 60 has joined the Motorola Razr 60 series, which includes the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, launched on May 13, 2025. The Motorola Razr 60 has a large display inside and a small cover display while retaining the same design as the Motorola Razr 50 model launched last year.

Motorola Razr 60 offers titanium-reinforced hinges, which the company claims can withstand up to 5,000 folds. The new Motorola flip phone is introduced in the following Pantone-certified colour options: Spring Bud with a vegan leather texture, Lightest Sky with a Pearl Marble finish, and Gibraltar Sea with a fabric back. Lava Bold N1 Pro Launch in India on May 29; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Motorola Razr 60 Price in India, Sale Date and Availability

Motorola Razr 60 price in India starts at INR 49,999 for a single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The Motorola flip smartphone will be available on sale on June 4, 2025, at 12 PM IST. Interested customers can purchase the Motorola Razr 60 5G model on Flipkart, Motorola.in website and other leading retail stores.

Motorola Razr 60 Specifications and Features

Motorola Razr 60 was launched in India after Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, which included a 4,700mAh battery with 68W fast-charging, Moto AI features, a 7-inch pOLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It is priced at INR 89,999. On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 60 is a lighter version of the Ultra model with a 6.9-inch 120Hz pOLED display, a 3.6-inch 90Hz pOLED display with 1,700 nits, and MediaTek Dimensity 7400x processor mated with LPDDR4X RAM.

Motorola Razr 60 comes with a 50MP primary camera with OIS support, a 13MP ultrawide shooter and a 32MP selfie camera. Besides, the smartphone company has included various Moto AI features such as AI Photo Enhancement, Video Enhancement, AI-powered stabilisation, Desk Mode Photo Booth, Tent Mode and Camcorder. Motorola Razr 60 allows the users to interact with Gemini from the cover display, get notification summaries, and generate stickers and playlists using AI Playlist Studio. POVA Curve 5G Launch in India on May 29, Likely To Be Powered by MediaTek Processor; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Motorola Razr 60 has a smaller 4,500mAh battery with a 30W wired fast-charging speed and 15W wired charging. The smartphone offers Dual SIM (physical and eSIM), Wi-Fi 7 and has 16 5G bands for better network reception. It comes with an Android 15-based OS with four years of software updates and four years of security updates. For water and dust protection, it has an IP48 rating.

