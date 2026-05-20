Business News | Melody to the Ears, Says Piyush Goyal, Hailing India's Confectionery Exports Surging 166% in Twelve Years

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday, lauded India's confectionery exports, as the sector experienced a substantial surge over the past 12 years, with outbound shipments of toffees, caramels, and similar sweets increasing by approximately 166 per cent.

"India's TOFFEE TALE would surely be melody to the ears! Exports have grown nearly 166% since 2013-14," Goyal stated on X.

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The Union Minister also shared an infographic of the trade milestones, wherein the global demand for the products drove export values from Rs 49.68 crore in the 2013-14 fiscal year to Rs 132 crore during the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Goyal's tweet comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the 'Melody moment' to life, gifting his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, a set of 'Melody' toffees.

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Melodi is a term on social media used to highlight the good friendship between PM Modi and Meloni.

Italian PM Meloni shared a post on X, thanking PM Modi for the gift as they laughed over the cheerful internet trend.

PM Modi met Meloni over dinner shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday, on the last leg of his five-nation visit.

They both then undertook a visit to the iconic Colosseum, where they engaged in deep conversation over a wide range of subjects

In a post on X, PM Modi shared glimpses of his visit with Meloni and said, " Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship.

Giorgia Meloni welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Rome for the final leg of his five-nation tour.

Sharing a picture with PM Modi on X, Meloni wrote, "Welcome to Rome, my friend!."Meloni shared an earlier picture of both leaders at the Colosseum in Italy.

PM Modi also expressed deep appreciation for Italian painter Giampaolo Tomassetti during his official visit to Rome, spotlighting an extraordinary artistic tribute that bridges the cultures of India and Italy.

Tomassetti presented PM Modi, with a striking painting of Varanasi, an ancient and spiritually significant city also known as Kashi. Highlighting the artist's lifelong dedication to Indian heritage, PM Modi lauded Tomassetti's decades of work capturing the essence of Vedic culture and historic epics.

"A glimpse of Kashi in Rome! Giampaolo Tomassetti, an Italian painter, presented his work on Varanasi," PM Modi shared in a post on X. "His passion for Indian culture goes back over four decades. In the 1980s, he started as an illustrator for books on Vedic culture. From 2008 to 2013, he worked on 23 large paintings relating to the Mahabharat."

PM Modi's Italy visit comes amid strong momentum in India-Italy relations, with both sides actively advancing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a broad framework for cooperation across multiple areas.

These include trade--which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025--investment, with cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025), as well as defence and security, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)