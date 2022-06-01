Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/Kinshasa [DR Congo], June 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the Winners of Merck Foundation Song Awards "More Than a Mother" 2021 in partnership with African First Ladies who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother. "The theme of the award was to create a song with the aim to break the Infertility Stigma, Stop GBV, and Empowering Girls and Women through Education at all levels," emphasized by Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, President of "More than a Mother".

"I am extremely happy to announce today the winners of Merck Foundation SONG Awards "More Than a Mother" 2021 in partnership with African First Ladies. Big congratulations to all the winners. I am overwhelmed by the response we received in the form of entries from talented singers and musicians from across Africa. I strongly believe that through music and art, problems can be felt, which further stimulates feelings and leads to engagement and action. Hence, we introduced this award to encourage African composers and singers to create songs that promote awareness on various social and health issues in Africa like breaking the infertility stigma, empowering girls in education and in general, Stopping GBV, Ending Child Marriage and/ or Ending FGM," added Senator, Dr Kelej.

Also Read | Goa Board SSC Result 2022 Declared: GBSHSE 10th Result Available At gbshse.info; Check Details.

This year, Merck Foundation announced the winners from three categories: English Language, French Language, and Local Language. Here is the list of Award Winners:

ENGLISH Language Category

Also Read | EGO.COM – An Iconic Cardano NFT Project is Gaining Momentum.

FIRST POSITION:

- Keizy Sugarh, NIGERIA

- Johannes Medard Tairo, TANZANIA

SECOND POSITION:

- Dansey U. Mbah, NIGERIA

THIRD POSITION:

- Dennis Kimani Wanjiku (Ashisho), Kenya

- Babayemi Moyinoluwa Dorcas, NIGERIA

- Omotola Ijaola, NIGERIA

FRENCH Language Category

FIRST POSITION:

- Etienne Kasereka, DRC

SECOND POSITION:

- HAGOSSA Souverain Heritier, CAR

SPECIAL AWARD

- ITEKA LUCKY LOUANGE, Burundi

LOCAL Languages Category

FIRST POSITION:

- Carine Kananga Sacerdoce, DRC

SECOND POSITION:

- ANDRIAMORASATA NANTENAINA JOSEPH, MADAGASCAR

THIRD POSITION:

- Katlego Gaebolae ("KULL KATT") & Larona Chere ("DaMulla"), Botwana

- Maimouna DIARRA, Mali

SPECIAL AWARD

- Jungledon Draykey Gabriel Egba, NIGERIA

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej stated, "We have announced Call for Applications for two Song Awards of Merck Foundation, this year. The First one is our Song Awards of 'More Than a Mother' 2022, announced in partnership with African First Ladies. All the African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a song with the aim of Breaking the Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels. The second one is Merck Foundation Songs Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension", announced in partnership with African First Ladies. All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension."

"Singers, Musicians and young talents of Africa, it's time to showcase your talent and contribute towards making a difference in society with your inspiring songs with strong and relevant messages about critical and sensitive issues we face in our continent. Be the voice of the voiceless, break the silence and let's all join hands to create a cultural shift," Senator Kelej added.

Last Date of Submission

Merck Foundation SONG Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022: July 30, 2022Merck Foundation SONG AWARDS 2022 "Diabetes and Hypertension": October 30, 2022

How to Apply?

Please share your work as YouTube links on:submit@merck-foundation.com

Share a short brief about the issue you are addressingThe subject line of the mail should mention: Merck Foundation SONG Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022/ "Diabetes & Hyprentention" 2022Please specify your name, institution name, contact details, country, and lyrics of the song (along with English translation) in the mail.

Categories:

- English

- French

- Portuguese

- Arabic

Prize money: USD 1000 for each category.The selection committee can decide to award more than one winner for each category based on the quality of work received. "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education, and change of mindset. This powerful campaign supports governments in defining policies to enhance access to regulated, safe, effective and equitable fertility care solutions. It defines interventions to break the stigma around infertile women and raises awareness about infertility prevention, management, and male infertility. In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education and Gender, academia, policymakers, International fertility societies, media, and art, the initiative also provides training for fertility specialists and embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries.

With "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother", we have initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility at all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders and by supporting childless women in starting their own small businesses. It's all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child.

The Ambassadors of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" are:

Merck Foundation launched new innovative initiatives to sensitize local communities about infertility prevention, male infertility with the aim to break the stigma of infertility and empowering infertile women as part of Merck Foundation More than a Mother COMMUNITY AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, such as:

- 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Africa Media Recognition Awards and Health Media Training

- 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Fashion Awards

- 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Film Awards

- 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Song Awards

- Local songs with local artists to address the cultural perception of infertility and how to change it

- Children storybook, localized for each country

Click on the link below to download Merck Foundation Apphttps://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard

Facebook: Merck FoundationTwitter: @MerckfoundationYouTube: MerckFoundationInstagram: Merck FoundationFlickr: Merck FoundationWebsite: www.merck-foundation.com

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)