The Goa Board Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or Class 10 result 2022 has been declared on Wednesday, June 1. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination can check the result on the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info.

The GBSHSE Class 10 results were announced by the Goa Board Chairman Bhagirath G Shetye at a press conference today. The Goa 10th board exam result 2022 is available on the official website- gbshse.info. Students can check and download the Goa Board SSC result 2022 by using their roll number. West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: WBBSC Class 10 Result To Be Announced on June 3; Know Steps To Check Scores

In order to access the SSC result, students have to enter their roll number and school index number. GBSHSE SSC result will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for further references. Rajasthan Board 2022 Result Live Updates: RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Results Declared; Know How To Check

Goa Board SSC Result 2022: How To Check

Go to gbshse.info.

Click on the result 2022 tab

After that, click on get result

Now, select SSC result 2022

Enter seat number, school index number and date of birth

Submit and view result.

A total of 20,572 students appeared in the Goa SSC board exams this year. In 2021, the GBSHSE Class 10 exam result was announced in July, and a total of 99.72 per cent students passed the exam successfully.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2022 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).