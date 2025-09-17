Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, Merck Foundation CEO with H.E. Madam SAJIDHA MOHAMED, The First Lady of the Republic of Maldives at the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit

Male [Maldives]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 recently. It was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation & President of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative and H.E. Madam SAJIDHA MOHAMED, First Lady of the Republic of Maldives and Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" along with First Ladies of Angola, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Mozambique, Nigeria, São Tome & Principe, Senegal, and Zimbabwe.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej expressed, "I was a pleasure meeting my dear sister, H.E. Madam SAJIDHA MOHAMED, First Lady of the Republic of Maldives and Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" for the 7th Edition of our Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit. I also visited Maldives recently to meet her. During our meeting, we discussed our joint programs and underscored our commitment towards building healthcare capacity and transforming patient care landscape by providing scholarships for local doctors. We have already started to enroll doctors for Fertility and Embryology trainings."

H.E. Madam SAJIDHA MOHAMED, First Lady of the Republic of Maldives, and Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" emphasized, "I am very proud of our partnership with Merck Foundation. I am happy to share that we have already started providing scholarships for our local doctors in Fertility and Embryology training. These are two very critical specialties for our country. We also plan to enroll our doctors in other specialties, further underscoring our partnership with the Merck Foundation to enhance healthcare capacity in the country."

On day 2 of the Summit, Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative- MFFLI committee meeting was conducted between The First Ladies of Africa and Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO, where the African and Asian First Ladies shared the impact report of Merck Foundation programs in their respective countries, and future strategy was discussed.

"We have so far provided 2280 scholarships for doctors from 52 countries in 44 underserved medical specialties. We will continue to build and enhance healthcare capacity in the Maldives, African countries, and beyond," added Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Through their Community Awareness Programs, Merck Foundation is also closely working with The First Lady of Maldives to address a wide range of critical social issues like breaking infertility stigma, stopping gender-based violence and women empowerment, and important health issues including promoting the importance of healthy lifestyle, and diabetes and hypertension awareness.

Merck Foundation together with the First Lady Maldives will soon conduct their Health Media Training for Maldivian media representatives, to emphasize on the important role of media to address these critical social and health issues and be the voice of the voiceless.

Moreover, Merck Foundation also announced the Call for applications for their 8 important awards in partnership with The First Lady of Maldives for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

Moreover, in partnership with The First Lady of Maldives, Merck Foundation is launching seven children's storybooks, "More Than a Mother", "Educating Linda", "Jackline's Rescue", "Not Who You Are", "Ride into the Future" and "Sugar free Jude", and "Mark's Pressure". The storybooks address various social and health issues like breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, stopping GBV, diabetes and hypertension awareness.

Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with their partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:

-2280+ Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for doctors from 52 Countries in more than 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:

-3700+ Media Persons from more than 35 countries trained to better raise awareness about different social and health issues

-8 Different Awards launched annually for best media coverage, fashion designers, films, and songs

-Around 30 songs to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa

-8 Children's Storybooks in three languages - English, French, and Portuguese

-7 Awareness Animation films in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes & Hypertension and supporting girl education.

-Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation" addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through "Fashion and ART with Purpose" Community

-950+ Scholarships provided to high performing but under-privileged African schoolgirls to empower them to complete their studies

-15 Social Media Channels with more than 8 Million Followers.

