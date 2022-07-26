Accra [Ghana]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation and African First Ladies announced Call for Applications for 2 new categories of Fashion Awards:

- Merck Foundation FASHION AWARDS "More Than a Mother" 2022 to address issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Support Girls' Education, End Child Marriage, End FGM, Stopping GBV and Women Empowerment at all levels

- Merck Foundation FASHION AWARDS 2022 "Diabetes and Hypertension" to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the Winners of Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2021 in partnership with African First Ladies who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" campaign. Winners were announced for the following Awards:

1. Merck Foundation FASHION AWARDS "More Than a Mother" 2021 the theme for which was to deliver strong and influential messages about Breaking Infertility stigma, Empowering Girls and Women through Education at all levels

2. Merck Foundation "Make your own Mask" Fashion Awards 2021 the theme for which was to create designs that display messages to encourage people to wear masks to show they and to protect themselves and their loved ones from the ongoing coronavirus global health issue

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, President of "More than a Mother" campaign emphasized, "I am extremely happy and proud to announce the winners of Merck Foundation FASHION AWARDS "More Than a Mother" 2021 and Merck Foundation "Make your own Mask" Fashion Awards 2021, together with my dear sisters the African First Ladies. Big congratulations to our 21 winners, I loved all the designs they sent us and I appreciate their creativity. I also welcome them to our newly established 'Fashion with Purpose' community, as I strongly believe that Fashion and Art play a significant role in raising awareness about health and sensitive social topics and can bring about a culture shift in Africa."

The Winners from Ghana were personally awarded by Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej during her visit to Ghana. She will also be awarding the winners of Zambia during her upcoming visit to the country.

The winners of past editions of Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" were also featured on "Our Africa by Merck Foundation", a TV program to raise awareness on critical social and health issues through the Fashion with Purpose Community.

Watch the Promo of 'Our Africa by Merck Foundation' here: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_RIoIMbFd2Q Here is the list of Award Winners:

Merck Foundation FASHION AWARDS "More Than a Mother" 2021

GHANA

1. Solace Akos Sakah

2. Linda Mensah

3. Destinee Mouanda Biyeri

4. Pwatani Theresa

5. David Kwabena Appaih

6. Catherine Natang

NAMIBIA

1. Ngatendwe Hope Gowera

2. Siuna Birindwa Genese

3. Rebecca Uukongo

4. Risto Elizabeth

5. Joel Musasa

NIGERIA

1. Blessing Dangom

2. Elamah Ahmat

3. Adebayo Adedotun Promise

ZAMBIA

1. Kasonde Makangila

2. Gibstar Makangila jr

ZIMBABWE

1. Chewe Manase

Merck Foundation "Make your own Mask" Fashion Awards 2021 ZAMBIA

1. Tepwanji Mpetemoya and Mwiche Songolo

2. Linda Ngwira

MAURITIUS

1. Neerooa Aalia Bibi Firdaus

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej emphasized, "We have announced Call for Applications for two Fashion Awards of Merck Foundation, this year.

The First one is Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022, announced in partnership with African First Ladies. All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM and/or Stopping GBV at all levels.

The second one is Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2022 "Diabetes and Hypertension", announced in partnership with African First Ladies. All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension."

Who can apply?All African Fashion Students and Designers.

Last Date of SubmissionOctober 30, 2022

How to Apply?Please share original sketches as attachment(s) on: submit@merck-foundation.comThe subject line of the mail should mention: Merck Foundation FASHION AWARDS "More Than a Mother" 2022 OR Merck Foundation FASHION AWARDS 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension"Please specify your name, institution name, country, and contact details in the mail. "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education and change of mind-sets. This powerful campaign supports in defining policies and interventions to build quality and equitable Reproductive and Fertility Care Capacity, Break Infertility Stigma and Raise Awareness about Infertility Prevention and Male Infertility. In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education & Gender, academia, policymakers, International fertility societies, media and art, the initiative also provides training for Fertility Specialists and Embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries. With "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother", we have initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility at all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders and by supporting childless women in starting their own small businesses. It's all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child. The Ambassadors of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" are:

Merck Foundation launched new innovative initiatives to sensitize local communities about infertility prevention, male infertility with the aim to break the stigma of infertility and empowering infertile women as part of Merck Foundation More than a Mother COMMUNITY AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, such as;

- 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Africa Media Recognition Awards and Health Media Training

- 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Fashion Awards

- 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Film Awards

- 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Song Awards

- Local songs with local artists to address the cultural perception of infertility and how to change it

- Children storybook, localized for each country

