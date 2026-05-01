Jabalpur Cruise Accident: Axe Falls on 3 Staff, Resort Manager Suspended

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In the aftermath of the tragic cruise accident in the waters of Bargi, in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken decisive steps to hold those responsible accountable. Through his official X handle, he announced strict measures against the individuals found prima facie guilty of negligence. The services of Cruise Pilot Mahesh Patel, Cruise Helper Chhotelal Gond, and Ticket Counter In-Charge Brijendra have been terminated with immediate effect.

Sunil Maravi, Manager of Hotel Maikal Resort and Boat Club Bargi, has been suspended from duty. Regional Manager Sanjay Malhotra has been attached to the headquarters, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him.

The Chief Minister emphasised that none involved in the incident will be spared under any circumstances. He expressed deep condolences to the victims and assured that the administration is committed to providing every possible assistance to the affected families. His statement reflects a strong resolve to ensure accountability and prevent such tragedies in the future. ‘Clinging to Each Other’: Diver Recalls Heartbreaking Moment Mother, Child Found Hugging in Jabalpur Cruise Accident (Watch Videos).

The Bargi accident has shaken the state, raising serious questions about safety standards and management practices. By acting swiftly, the government has sent a clear message that negligence will not be tolerated.

This move is not only aimed at punishing those directly responsible but also at reinforcing the importance of strict adherence to safety protocols in public services. The administration has indicated that a thorough investigation will follow, and further action will be taken based on its findings. Jabalpur Boat Accident: 4 Dead, 18 Missing As Cruise Boat With 40 Aboard Capsizes in Bargi Dam Amid Sudden Storm.

The Chief Minister’s stern response underscores the government’s commitment to justice and its determination to safeguard the lives of citizens. This tragedy has highlighted the urgent need for stronger safety measures in tourism and recreational facilities.

The government’s immediate action has provided some reassurance to the public and to the families of the victims that justice will be pursued with seriousness and speed.

Earlier, Chief Minister Dr Yadav announced that a high-level scientific inquiry committee is thoroughly scrutinising all parties involved in the Bargi Dam accident. This committee, including officials from the Department of Industrial Enterprises, Civil Defence, and the Jabalpur Commissioner, is investigating the accident's cause and existing cruise regulations.

Strict action will be taken against those found culpable to prevent future tragedies. Furthermore, a dedicated oversight mechanism for cruise operations will be established through the Department of Tourism to ensure effective implementation of preventive measures and maintain rigorous safety standards across the state.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 11:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).