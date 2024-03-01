PNN

New Delhi [India], March 1: Within the fast evolving environment of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Metadee is in the lead, pushing innovation and promoting break through research. Metadee's Lab as the house of deep tech sector based research in AI, ML and Quantum Computing isn't only molding the future but in actively building it. The Lab has played a key role in developing innovative technologies in the areas of Education, Health, Space technology, Aviation, Media, Agriculture, Defence, Biostatistics among others

Appreciating the role of accessibility and collaboration in driving technological progress, Metadee has done a huge move by open-sourcing one of their base models on Hugging Face. This is a tactical move that is in line with their vision of making AI technology public that should be available to researchers, developers and organizations in the world. Adding to global knowledge pool open sourcing their technology is also promoting collaboration enabling innovation and speeding up the pace of AI and ML development.

Adapting this model is flexible. This open sourcing will help in resolving the toughest problems, improving productivity and providing wider opportunities for businesses and communities. Apart from developing AI and ML Metadee also revolutionary in the field of infrastructure optimization for Generative AI and ML. By this move we ensure that these technologies are more accessible and sustainable for communities and businesses by removing adoption obstacle and promoting wider utilization.

Founder's message

The Founder and CEO of Metadee Deepali Shukla says, AI is not a phase; its reality and AI is here to stay. I think about community and with that spirit of democratising technology we are joining the biggest community of open source AI builders.

Believing in the term "Sharing knowledge benefits everybody." we at Metadee decided to start sharing everything that we had learned about Machine learning in process of building our models. We invite all the developers to use Metadees base model on hugging face and do their R&D on that. Metadee is continuously in research for development of better tools/technologies for community growth. Our focus is to leverage the power of Generative AI (LLP and Neural architecture) for various sectors like education, healthcare, finance and agriculture. More and more people and businesses would be benefitted by this step of ours.

