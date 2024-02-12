VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12: Mikro Grafeio, a pioneering social impact startup specializing in integrated workspace and workforce solutions, proudly celebrates its successful transition into the third year of operations. The company's commitment to revolutionizing workspaces and fostering a positive social impact has been acknowledged with the prestigious FICCI TNIE Award for 'Startup with Deep Social Impact' for the third consecutive time at the recently held FICCI-TNIE Start-up Stars Awards, a platform celebrating innovation and talent in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Also Read | Vasant Panchami 2024: Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt’s Traditional Suits That You Can Flaunt On This Day.

Mikro Grafeio's recognition reflects its dedication to addressing societal challenges through innovative solutions, going beyond the redefinition of workspaces to actively contribute to social welfare and community development.

The startup also unveils ambitious expansion plans to strengthen its presence in emerging cities, contributing to the empowerment of local economies. Since its inception, Mikro Grafeio has demonstrated an exceptional growth trajectory, evolving from a modest presence with five centers in Q4 2021 to a robust business serving over 100 clients across more than 40 centers by the end of Q4 2023.

Also Read | Narmada Jayanti 2024 Date in India: Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of the Auspicious Observance on Shukla Paksha Saptami in Magha Month.

Key Highlights:

Strategic Expansion: Mikro Grafeio is embarking on a significant expansion initiative to create a lasting impact by increasing its footprint in Tier 2 and 3 cities in addition to the metros. The endeavour aims to generate 100,000 job opportunities, empowering local economies and addressing the growing demand for flexible and affordable workspaces.

Ecosystem Support: Strengthening partnerships to create a tightly-knit ecosystem, Mikro Grafeio aims to foster collaboration and support for businesses. The company aspires to play a pivotal role in reshaping the landscape of integrated workspaces through its customer-centric services.

Marketing Fortification: The recently acquired funding of $1.2 Million Pre-Series A funding will fortify Mikro Grafeio's marketing endeavours, enhance operational efficiency, elevate overall customer experience and aid in building a strong brand identity, creating awareness for its social impact initiatives.

"As we embark on the journey into 2024, Mikro Grafeio is poised to set new industry standards, not only as a market leader but also as an innovator dedicated to catalyzing economic growth in emerging cities. By the close of December 2024, we envision doubling our footprint, reaching 41 cities spanning South India, Western India, with a partial presence in the Eastern part, North, and Central India. Our ambitious goal is to surpass 8000 seats, marking an extraordinary 4x growth from our current capacity of 2000 seats. From initially serving enterprises with modest 25-seat requirements, we have evolved to meet the demands of clients with substantial needs, ranging from 350 to 400 seats.

Jaishankar Seetharaman, Co-Founder & CEO at Mikro Grafeio, also stated, "Our mission is to create a positive impact on local economies by providing innovative workspace solutions and generating employment opportunities. The upcoming years will witness transformative growth and advancements as we continue to redefine contemporary workspaces."

About Mikro Grafeio: Mikro Grafeio Services Pvt. Ltd. is a social impact start-up that aims at creating employment opportunities in Tier 2 & 3 towns and thus enabling local economies to thrive. The company offers integrated workspace and workforce solutions, along with advisory and consulting services for businesses seeking to establish operations outside of metros and Tier 1 cities. Mikro Grafeio currently provides unique workspace solutions in 40+ locations across 22 cities in India, optimized for efficient processes, skilled personnel, and high performance.

For more information about Mikro Grafeio, please visit https://www.mikrografeio.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)