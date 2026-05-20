Business News | Minister Piyush Goyal Reviews Export Promotion Mission Action Plan to Boost Global Competitiveness

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday reviewed the Action Plan for the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) and the Brand India Framework, with a focus on strengthening India's global brand identity and boosting the competitiveness of Indian enterprises in international markets.

In a post on X, the minister said, "Held a constructive meeting to review the Action Plan for the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) and the Brand India Framework."

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He added that the discussions focused on "strategic measures to strengthen India's global brand identity, enhance the competitiveness of Indian enterprises, and further promote Indian products & services across international markets."

The meeting comes as the government sharpens its focus on exports amid global trade uncertainties and efforts to position India as a stronger manufacturing and supply-chain hub.

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The Export Promotion Mission was announced in the Union Budget 2025-26 as part of the Centre's broader strategy to boost outbound shipments, support exporters and improve India's share in global trade.

Earlier, government officials had reviewed the country's export ecosystem with a focus on improving logistics, promoting MSME exports, strengthening agricultural exports and enhancing the "Brand India" initiative to improve the visibility of Indian products globally.

The government has also been working on reducing trade bottlenecks, expanding market access through free trade agreements and supporting sectors with high export potential, including electronics, textiles, engineering goods and food processing.

The Brand India Framework is aimed at creating a stronger and more unified identity for Indian products and services overseas, while improving global perception of India as a reliable manufacturing and innovation partner. (ANI)

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