New Delhi [India], December 2: The Ministry of Tourism (MoT), Government of India and Mastercard have signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost India's appeal as a premium destination for domestic and international travelers. The collaboration will leverage Mastercard's global platforms, including its renowned Priceless™ program, to spotlight India's rich cultural, spiritual, natural, and culinary treasures worldwide. It will also strengthen the tourism ecosystem by engaging public and private stakeholders to promote secure and responsible digital payment practices, while jointly executing marketing campaigns for diverse travelers. Starting with Goa, priceless.com will go on to feature rare experiences in Varanasi as well as in the interiors of Andhra Pradesh, followed by many more.

Speaking on the collaboration, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Honourable Minister of Tourism, Government of India, said, "India offers travellers a wealth of experiences rooted in its heritage, culture, spirituality, cuisines, landscapes, and traditions. We continue exploring ways to present these experiences in innovative and impactful ways to audiences across the world. By leveraging global platforms, corporates can further elevate India's positioning as a must-visit destination and deepen global engagement with our vibrant tourism ecosystem."

As the official Knowledge Partner, MoT will identify strategic travel corridors and facilitate partnerships with relevant entities such as State Tourism Boards, the Archaeological Survey of India, and Ministry of Culture to curate immersive, high-impact tourism experiences across the country.

Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Mastercard, said, "We are honoured to collaborate with the Ministry of Tourism to bring India's remarkable stories and destinations closer to travellers everywhere. Through Priceless, we will work to curate and promote unforgettable experiences that not only highlight India's diverse heritage but also demonstrate its modern aspirations. This collaboration also underscores our commitment to provide secure and seamless digital payment experiences to both international travellers as well as people at home."

Gautam Aggarwal, President, India & South Asia, Mastercard, said, "Mastercard is committed to strengthening India's digital economy by making payments safer and more accessible to people and businesses across the country including in remote regions. By expanding secure and seamless digital payment acceptance throughout the tourism ecosystem, we aim to strengthen the tourism value chain and enable greater economic participation for local communities. This collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism will help unlock new opportunities for tourist spending."

The MOU has been signed for a period of 24 months, and beyond promoting tourism it will also strengthen the tourism value chain by encouraging the responsible and secure use of payment systems, supporting the adoption of safe and seamless digital payments, and exploring the introduction of innovative, co-branded payment products linked to unique Indian destinations.

