Mumbai, December 2: On Sunday, November 30, the Mumbai police registered an FIR against a guest speaker for sexually harassing students at St Xavier’s College in the city. This came nearly a week after ten students from St Xavier’s College accused the 61-year-old visiting professor from Vidarbha of sexual harassment. It is alleged that the guest speaker harassed the students during the college's annual festival. The police filed the case based on the complaint filed by a female faculty member of the prestigious institution.

What Does the Complaint Say?

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused, who is a visiting professor, allegedly took pictures of female students without their consent. The students also alleged that the guest speaker made inappropriate physical contact during the events held on the college campus on November 26 and 27. It is also reported that the visiting professor misbehaved with students a day before the programme. While the accused has been booked, cops said that he has admitted himself to a hospital in Vidarbha, claiming that he is mentally unwell. Mumbai Shocker: Byculla Police Register Case Against Delivery Boy for Sending Obscene Messages to Woman.

As per the report, a police team has travelled to Vidarbha to verify the hospitalisation claim of the accused. A police officer said that they are checking the accused's medical documents. "He will be served a notice under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and our team will return," the officer added. It is learn that a total of nine students have approached the college authorities with written complaints.

In the wake of the incident, the college forwarded the matter to the police after two formal notifications were issued by the Internal Committee (IC). This led to the registration of an FIR. In their complaint, the students claimed that the guest speaker clicked their photos without permission and even touched them inappropriately. After the incident came to light, the visiting professor was escorted off the campus. Mumbai Shocker: 2 Arrested for Raping Mentally Challenged Woman in Cuffe Parade Area, Says Police.

Statement Issued by Core Team of Antas Fest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antas '25 (@antasfest)

After the incident, the core team of the college's annual fest took to Instagram to issue a statement. "An invited guest behaved in a manner that was completely unacceptable and deeply disrespectful towards our volunteers, especially our female volunteers," the statement said. The core team further said that the college fest is meant to be a safe space. They also apologised to the volunteers, participants and students who felt uncomfortable or unsafe at the fest.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

