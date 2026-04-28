Business News | Mitsu Chem Plast Enters the IBC Vertical with State-of-the-Art Fully Automatic IBC (intermediate Bulk Container)

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: Mitsu Chem Plast Limited (BSE: 540078), a leading certified manufacturer of polymer-based moulded products, is proud to announce its strategic foray into the Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) vertical. The company is setting up a state-of-the-art, fully automatic facility for IBC expected in Q2 FY27 - marking a transformative milestone in its product expansion journey.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav Visits BJP MLA Anupama Jaiswal Who Was Injured While Burning Samajwadi Party Chief's Effigy in Bahraich (See Pics).

Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) are large industrial containers used to store, transport, and handle bulk liquids, semi-solids, pastes, and solids. Widely deployed across chemical, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, agrochemical, and specialty industries. Their stackable, reusable, and space-efficient design makes them the preferred packaging solution for bulk liquid handling globally.

Key Features of Mitsu Chem Plast IBCs

Also Read | Radhika Merchant Ambani Styles Reworked Miu Miu White Shirt for Rihanna Luncheon; See the Full Designer Look (View Post).

- Built for Quality & Reliability: Engineered to meet stringent international standards with robust HDPE inner bottles and precision-welded steel cage frames.

- Consistent Industrial Performance: Manufactured on a fully automatic line ensuring uniform wall thickness, dimensional accuracy, and superior product consistency in every unit.

- Versatile Across Applications: Suitable for a wide range of industries, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food-grade liquids, agrochemicals, lubricants, and specialty materials.

Strategic Significance of the IBC Plant

The new IBC facility represents a significant capital investment and a strategic leap forward for Mitsu Chem Plast. The plant will feature a fully automated IBC, integrating blow moulding and assembly under one roof - enabling high-volume production with exceptional precision and efficiency.

This expansion is aligned with India's growing demand for industrial bulk packaging solutions and the global shift towards standardized, reusable bulk liquid containers. With existing manufacturing operations in Boisar (Tarapur) and Khalapur, Mitsu Chem Plast is well-positioned to scale its IBC production.

Tapping into a High-Growth Segment

The global IBC market is witnessing strong growth, driven by increasing demand for efficient and safe bulk liquid transportation, particularly in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors. India's burgeoning industrial economy is fuelling domestic demand for quality IBCs.

Commenting on this landmark expansion, Mr. Sanjay Dedhia, Managing Director of Mitsu Chem Plast Limited, said, "The IBC vertical represents a natural and exciting evolution of our product portfolio. At Mitsu Chem Plast, we have always believed in staying ahead of market needs. With our fully automatic IBC facility expected to be commissioned in Q2 FY27, we are not just entering a new product category; we are entering it with precision, scale, and a commitment to quality that our customers have always trusted us for. IBCs are the backbone of global bulk liquid logistics, and we are ready to be a world-class supplier in this space."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)