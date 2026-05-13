Business News | MKES Nagindas Khandwala College Opens Admissions for BBA in Artificial Intelligence, Fintech and BSc Fashion Design

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: For those who have cleared their Class XII exams, a wealth of specialized pathways towards exciting careers awaits at one of Mumbai's best colleges. MKES Nagindas Khandwala College, Malad, has announced the launch of three new-generation undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2026-27: BBA in Artificial Intelligence, BBA in Fintech, and BSc in Fashion Design.

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The announcement comes at a time when employers across India are re-shaping their hiring around three powerful forces -- the rise of automation and AI, the rapid digitalisation of financial services, and a fashion-and-lifestyle industry that now demands as much technology and analytics as it does creative flair. The new programmes are designed to place graduates squarely at the centre of these shifts.

"This is the most important decision a student will make in the next three to four years, and parents are right to ask what will have changed by the time their child graduates," said Prof Dr. Moushumi Datta, Principal & Director, MKES Nagindas Khandwala College. "Our new BBA in Artificial Intelligence, BBA in Fintech and BSc in Fashion Design have been built around exactly that question. The curriculum is industry-aligned, the delivery is hands-on, and every student will leave with a portfolio of real work -- not just a transcript."

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What's new on offer

BBA in Artificial Intelligence combines a strong foundation in business and management with applied learning in machine learning, generative AI, prompt engineering, data analytics and AI strategy for enterprises. Graduates will be ready for roles in AI consulting, business analytics, product management, and AI-led entrepreneurship.

BBA in Fintech is built for students who want to enter the fastest-growing sub-sector of Indian financial services. The programme covers digital payments, blockchain and tokenisation, regulatory technology (RegTech), wealth-tech, lending innovation and compliance -- alongside the core BBA grounding in finance, marketing and strategy.

BSc in Fashion Design is a contemporary, creativity-led programme covering design fundamentals, textiles, pattern-making, draping, fashion illustration, sustainable fashion, brand storytelling and digital design tools. Studio learning is supported by industry mentorship and live projects with practising designers and brands.

The college also offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes that focus on exciting fields like advertising, psychology, geography, geoinformatics, cybersecurity etc

A wider portfolio with Future Varsity

These three additions sit alongside an already strong portfolio that the college runs in collaboration with Future Varsity Education Group, a leading higher-education group with 25 years of experience and a network of academic and corporate partners across India and the UAE. Through this collaboration, students at Nagindas Khandwala College have access to industry-integrated undergraduate programmes spanning Business Management & Entrepreneurship, Marketing Management, Event Management & Public Relations, Sports Management, Tourism & Travel Management, Interior Design, and Nutrition & Dietetics. Every programme features a practitioner-led classroom, structured internships, capstone projects on real industry briefs, and dedicated career-services support -- ensuring that graduates step into the workforce with confidence and a credible body of work behind them.

A nationally recognised leader

The launch of these programmes comes alongside a major national honour for the institution. Prof Dr. Moushumi Datta, Principal & Director of MKES Nagindas Khandwala College, has been conferred the Exemplary Leadership Award by EducationWorld Ranking 2026-2027 -- securing the 1st rank in Mumbai but also ranked in Maharashtra and at the All-India level. This recognition is conferred upon institutional leaders who have driven measurable transformation in academic excellence, faculty development, student outcomes and institutional governance.

"Parents are not just choosing a college -- they are choosing the next chapter for their child," Prof Dr. Datta added. "We have invested heavily in mentorship, mental wellbeing and graduate outcomes. Whether a student wants to take up a job, build a start-up, or pursue a postgraduate degree abroad, our role is to make sure they leave NK College fully prepared for that path."

Admissions made simple: a dedicated Helpdesk and Student Volunteers

Recognising that the post-results window can feel overwhelming, the college has set up a dedicated Admissions Helpdesk on campus, staffed through the day during the admissions cycle. Walk-in families are received by trained Student Volunteers from senior batches who personally guide every applicant through each step, from registering on the University of Mumbai admissions portal, to uploading documents, to choosing the right programme and specialisation. Volunteers are also briefed to assist students from non-Maharashtra boards (CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge and NIOS) with the eligibility-certificate process and equivalence requirements.

Parents and students are warmly invited to visit the campus at Bhavishya Bharat Campus, SV Road, Malad West, Mumbai 400064, or to reach out to the college Admissions Helpdesk for a one-on-one counselling session. Website www.mkes.in

The careers of the next decade will belong to those who prepare for them today. At MKES Nagindas Khandwala College, that preparation begins this admission season.

For Class XII students in Mumbai exploring the best new-age undergraduate courses in 2026 -- including BBA in Artificial Intelligence, BBA in Fintech, and BSc in Fashion Design -- MKES Nagindas Khandwala College, Malad, stands out as one of the top-ranked colleges in Mumbai for industry-aligned, career-ready degree programmes after 12th.

Principal & Director Prof Dr. Moushumi Datta on what the Class 12th Students can expect and how the college is making the admissions journey easier than ever

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