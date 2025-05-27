SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 27: India's media landscape just welcomed a powerful new entrant with the official launch of MKN News, a national Hindi satellite news channel now broadcasting live on Dish TV and Zing Dish (Channel No. 722), and Jio TV (Channel No. 1344). With its slogan "Deliver the Truth - Say No to Fake News," MKN News promises to be a bold, ethical, and people-driven voice in Indian journalism.

Broadcasting via GSAT-30, the channel aims to provide fast, accurate, and comprehensive news coverage across regional, national, and international events. MKN News positions itself not just as another news outlet, but as a platform committed to editorial integrity and democratic empowerment.

Leadership with Vision

The channel is the brainchild of Mr. MK Shaikh, whose mission to build a responsible and credible news brand lies at the heart of this initiative. At the helm is Dr. Ijaj Shaikh, a respected orthopedic surgeon from Maharashtra, now leading the network as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). His transition from medicine to media underscores a commitment to public service and informed citizenry.

Backing Dr. Shaikh is a seasoned leadership team:

* Yogendra Kumar Shukla, Channel Head, brings over three decades of experience in television news operations, known for his sharp editorial judgment and operational expertise.

* Irfan Shaikh, Editor - News, is a veteran journalist with more than 30 years in the industry. Formerly the Editor at Zee Salam, he has also held senior roles at Sahara and other respected media organizations.

Focus on Authentic, People-Centered Reporting

MKN News is entering the market with a promise to elevate authentic narratives and grassroots voices. The channel plans to roll out exclusive, original programming in the coming weeks--content tailored to bridge the gap between national discourse and the everyday lives of Indian citizens.

Special attention is being given to youth engagement, with the aim to become a trusted source of news for India's younger generation--many of whom are increasingly skeptical of mainstream media.

National Availability & Expansion Plans

Currently available on:

* Dish TV and Zing Dish: Channel 722

* Jio TV: Channel 1344

MKN News has confirmed it will soon be accessible via multiple MSOs and cable operators across the country, expanding its footprint to reach millions more.

Growing a Talented Newsroom

To support its rapid growth and content ambitions, MKN News is actively recruiting professionals across editorial, digital, technical, and production roles. The channel seeks individuals who are passionate about journalism and driven by a desire to uphold the truth.

Contact & More Information

For more information, partnerships, or career opportunities, interested parties can visit www.mknnews.com

Email: mknnewshindi@gmail.com.

As MKN News makes its debut, it sets out with a clear mission--to inform, to empower, and to be a voice of credibility in an era of overwhelming information. Whether it can deliver on its promises remains to be seen, but its arrival is a welcome development in India's evolving news ecosystem.

