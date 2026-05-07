Business News | MOAR Advisory and HEX Advisory Group Announce India's First Independent, End-to End GCC Advisory Partnership

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 7: MOAR Advisory (MOAR) and HEX Advisory Group (HEX) today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver India's first truly integrated, independent advisory offering across the full GCC lifecycle. Together, the two firms raise the bar for what enterprise advisory can and should deliver bringing rigour, alignment, and continuity to every stage of the GCC journey.

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India's GCC story has evolved far beyond cost arbitrage. Today, global enterprises are not simply asking how to enter India they are asking how to get it right. Building a high-performing, future-ready Global Capability Centre demands more than a setup playbook. It demands advisors who are fully aligned with enterprise outcomes at every stage of the journey.

As India's GCC ecosystem has matured, so too have the demands placed on advisors. Global enterprises increasingly require partners who can guide them across every phase of the GCC journey with continuity, objectivity, and depth from initial strategy and location selection through to governance, optimisation, and long-term value creation or exit.

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This collaboration directly addresses four areas where global enterprises have consistently sought stronger, more aligned advisory support:

- Objective, enterprise-first counsel: Advisors who hold no stake in vendor selection, technology choices, or delivery outcomes ensuring recommendations are driven entirely by what is right for the enterprise.

- Value-driven operating models: Moving beyond legacy Build-Operate-Transfer structures toward frameworks that are centred on enterprise value creation at every stage.

- Next-generation GCC capability: Helping GCCs evolve from capacity augmentation hubs into innovation engines integrating automation, AI, and product-led operating rigour.

- Deep regional intelligence: Grounding strategy in ground-level reality micro-market dynamics, regulatory nuance, ecosystem relationships, and location-specific insight that broad-based advisory rarely delivers.

"India's GCC ecosystem has matured well beyond cost arbitrage, and the advisory market is now evolving to meet that maturity. Clients are seeking integrated strategy and execution advisory grounded in regional reality and fully aligned with their outcomes. This collaboration delivers exactly that," added Mohith Mohan, CEO & Founder, MOAR Advisory.

"Enterprises deserve advisors with no agenda beyond their long-term outcomes. That is the only truly objective way to take a client through the full lifecycle of a GCC from first setup through to 2.0 reinvention. This partnership is built on exactly that principle," said Sarthak Brahma, CEO & Managing Partner, HEX Advisory Group.

MOAR offers deep regional intelligence, on-ground market access, and hands-on execution oversight across India and key international corridors. Headquartered in Bengaluru and serving Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 clients, MOAR delivers end-to-end support from strategy to execution combining practitioner-led expertise with a rigorous, research-driven approach.

HEX brings upstream, C-suite advisory grounded in decades of senior practitioner experience across outsourced IT, BPO, and GCC engagements. HEX's capabilities span IT-BPS opportunity assessments, business case modelling, outsourcing advisory, benchmarking, vendor contract health checks, and VMO design with India's political and enterprise ecosystem relationships that few advisory firms can match.

Together, the two firms offer global enterprises a single, seamless, fully independent advisory team across every phase of the GCC lifecycle: Plan → Prepare → Execute → Govern → Monetize or Divest.

About MOAR Advisory

MOAR Advisory is a global consulting firm specializing in strategy, policy, and innovation advisory for enterprises, investors, and governments. The firm partners with stakeholders across sectors including Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies to unlock growth opportunities through data-driven insights, high quality research and transformative frameworks. Headquartered in Bengaluru, MOAR supports global businesses in establishing, scaling, optimizing, and transforming operations across India, the Americas and other key international markets. With a strong focus on enabling overseas enterprises to build and expand their GCCs in India, the firm delivers end-to-end support from blueprint to execution.

MOAR combines practitioner-led expertise with a rigorous research-driven approach, ensuring precision, regulatory compliance, and long-term sustainable impact for its clients.

Connect with Mohith on LinkedIn to know more about the collaboration.

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