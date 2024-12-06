MobiKwik IPO Worth INR 572 Crore Opening for Subscription From December 11 in Price Band Between INR 265–279

Dec 06, 2024
MobiKwik (Photo Credits: X/@MobiKwik)

New Delhi, December 6: Payments solution company One MobiKwik Systems has fixed the price band of Rs 265 to Rs 279 for its maiden initial public offering. The company's Initial Public Offering will open for subscription on Wednesday and close on Friday. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of up to Rs 572 crore and with no offer of sale component.

The proceeds from its fresh issuance will be utilized to the extent of Rs 150 crore for funding organic growth in its financial services business; Rs 135 crore for funding organic growth in its payment services business; Rs 107 crore for Research and development ("R&D") investment in data, ML and AI and product and technology; Rs 70.28 crore for capital expenditure for its payment devices business; and general corporate purposes. Amazon Web Services Pledges USD 100 Million in Cloud Credits Over Next 5 Years, Aims To Help Students Gain Skills in Emerging Tech.

One MobiKwik Systems, founded by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku, primarily with key businesses consisting of payment services and financial services. As of June 30, 2024, the platform is said to have acquired 161.03 million registered users and enabled 4.26 million merchants to transact both online and offline. SK hynix Creates New Units for Next-Gen Artificial Intelligence Chip Development to Strengthen Its Leadership in Fast-Growing AI Memory Sector.

Taking opportunities in India's booming stock market, many companies intended to list their shares, and a sizable number of them have made handsome gains. Initial public offering (IPO) refers to the process where companies sell their shares to the public to raise equity capital from the investors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    MobiKwik's IPO, worth INR 572 crore, will open for subscription from December 11, with a price band between INR 265–279.

