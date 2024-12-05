Seoul, December 5: SK hynix said on Thursday it has created two new units dedicated to developing and mass-producing next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) chips as part of its annual organizational reshuffle, aimed at cementing its leadership in the fast-growing AI memory sector. The new chief development officer (CDO) and the chief production officer (CPO) will lead the new units along with three existing chief-level executives overseeing marketing, technology and corporate centre operations, according to the company.

Vice President Ahn Hyun was promoted to president to take the helm of the newly established development unit designed to develop future products, including next-generation AI high bandwidth memory (HBM), reports Yonhap news agency. CDO Ahn will also spearhead SK hynix's efforts to lead the technology competitiveness of DRAM and NAND, SK hynix said. The new mass production unit will oversee front-end and back-end processes of chip production, aiming to optimize synergies and improve production technologies for its fabs at home and abroad, including the forthcoming Yongin Semiconductor Cluster. OpenAI Partners With Defense Startup Anduril To Advance AI Solutions for US National Security, Protect US Military Personnel From Drones Attacks/

"Our employees' united efforts helped us strengthen our technological competitiveness in the AI memory sector, including HBM and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), this year," CEO Kwak Noh-jung said. "Facing the rapidly changing business environment, we will rebalance our current operations and future growth foundation to further solidify our leadership in AI memory." SK hynix is a leader in the HBM market, with a 54 per cent global market share last year, followed by Samsung Electronics with 41 per cent and U.S. Micron Technology with 5 per cent. Job Opportunities in India To Rise by 7.5% in Fintech Industry Due to Embrace of Digital Payments, Blockchain Innovations and Other Tech: Report.

Meanwhile, SK Telecom, said it has carried out an organizational reshuffle as part of efforts to bolster its capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and telecommunications. The company will operate a total of seven business divisions, three centering on its mainstay telecommunications business and the other four focusing on the AI business, according to its officials. The four divisions in charge of AI are the A. (pronounced "A dot") division, global personal AI agent division, AI transformation division and AI data center division. A. refers to SK Telecom's domestic AI assistant service.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2024 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).