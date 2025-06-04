Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4 (ANI): Global industry experts outlined AI, deep tech, clean tech, structural and process reforms as pillars of Innovation in Viksit Bharat at the 4th edition of India Global Innovation Connect (IGIC) in Bengaluru.

The two-day Summit brings together a powerful global assembly of technology leaders, policymakers, startup founders, investors and academicians to explore the theme "Innovation in the Age of AI: Business, Society and Governance."

On the inaugural day of the summit, entrepreneurs from India, the US, Japan, Korea, Germany, Singapore, Israel, Switzerland, France, the UAE, and other nations engaged in technology and business interactions.

The opening day of the two-day event focused on the transformative role of key sectors in reshaping industries and societal frameworks. A series of keynotes, dialogues, fireside chats, and brainstorming sessions explored India's positioning as a global innovation powerhouse.

The day further witnessed key global industry leaders, including Indian and global startup founders, VCs and investors, corporate and government leaders, and technology and public policy experts, on one common platform.

The leaders and industry experts engaged with attendees on a range of topics, including AI and deep tech as the new frontier of innovation, invisible reforms toward "Developed India" (Viksit Bharat), new developments in fintech, shaping AI for society and society for AI, what next in Aerospace, the coming blood revolution, AI-driven learning revolution innovation dynamics between startups and established corporations, etc.

Claude Smadja, Chairman Smadja and Smadja Strategic Advisory said, "India today stands at a pivotal inflection point, both in its domestic evolution and its global positioning. As we navigate an era marked by transformative shifts in AI and deep tech, the momentum is right for India to accelerate its innovation trajectory."

"Despite the challenges that major global powers are facing, India is uniquely placed to emerge as a global hub for technological advancement, particularly in the domain of data and big data, where it holds a distinct advantage."

Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Aarin Capital said, " As we prepare for the age of quantum computing and grapple with the reality of machines performing most of the human tasks, we must rethink how we educate the next generation and how we build networks, not just of nations, but of people and cities across the world, to ensure that innovation benefits everyone. And there is no better place to lead this future than Bengaluru."

Sanjeev Sanyal, Member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), India said, "When we speak of building a Viksit Bharat, we must look beyond structural reforms and focus on process reforms. They play a pivotal role in improving efficiency, reducing friction, and delivering real impact across government and business systems. I am optimistic that states like Karnataka and ecosystems like Bengaluru's innovation community will play a catalytic role in this transformation."

In his opening note during the session 'Invisible reforms toward "Developed India" (Viksit Bharat)', Sanjeev Gupta, CEO of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) highlighted that true digital transformation demands hands-on effort, capacity building and systems thinking. For reforms to succeed, they must create tangible value for citizens and industry, bridge siloed functioning, and be supported by documented learnings that empower officers to be tech-enabled and outcome-driven.

Vic Bhagat, Senior Vice President and Global Advisor of the leading global IT Infrastructure Services Provider Kyndryl, said, "AI's power and its seamless integration into enterprise technology deliver exceptional productivity and automation. The collaboration between scale and speed is key. The ability of enterprises to effectively harness AI will redefine their competitive edge and long-term growth."

Jay Krishnan, Partner and Head of India Investments, Beyond Next Ventures said, "As investors, especially in deep science, we often enter before compliance frameworks exist, focusing on ideas rooted in physics, chemistry, and biology that can meaningfully impact areas like energy transition and climate. While not every risk can be anticipated or controlled, belief in transformative potential guides our thesis."

IGIC 2025 continues to foster India's position as a key node in the global innovation value chain. IGIC 2025 is backed by Strategic Partner - Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, Sponsors - Axilor and Esri India, and Knowledge Partners - Covington & Burling USA and Swissnex, and Partner Organizations - The Indus Entrepreneurs (TIE), Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Start2Group, and IVC Association (IVCA), among others.

India Global Innovation Connect is the brainchild of Claude Smadja and Yael Smadja, CEO of Smadja & Associates USA. Claude is the founder of Smadja & Smadja, a global strategic advisory firm, and has been associated with the World Economic Forum for 15 years -- as Executive Director and then as the Managing Director of the organisation. The first edition of IGIC took place in Bengaluru in 2022, drawing 300 participants. This was followed by IGIC 2023 with over 350 attendees and IGIC 2024, which saw participation grow to 450. (ANI)

