Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Motherhood can be a challenging and rewarding journey, and on Valentine's Day, moms deserve a little extra love and attention for all they do. That's why Mylo, a leading one-stop solution for expecting and new moms, conducted a poll with 3000 mothers across India, to shed light on what they look forward to the most on this special day. Mylo found that a third of the moms would prefer having quality time to themselves to unwind and relax, rather than receiving gifts and surprises from their loved ones this Valentine's Day. Just as many moms said it is important to spend quality time with their partners, and look forward to special time alone with them.

The poll also revealed almost 20 per cent of moms expect extra time to sleep in, be completely free from household chores and get re-energised on this special day, showcasing their commitment to come back rejuvenated to juggle their multiple responsibilities.

While they want some time for themselves, moms also want to make Valentine's Day more meaningful with their partners. A majority (61 per cent) said that they would like to spend some quality time together as compared to being showered with gifts or cards (4 per cent). It's the little things like holding hands and hugs that are valued (26 per cent).

"The poll highlights the importance of taking a moment to appreciate the hard-working moms in our lives and to show them love and appreciation for everything they do, on Valentine's Day. Whether it's through a special outing, quality time together, or even just a few extra hours of sleep, every little gesture can make a big difference in making a mom feel loved and appreciated," said Shaveta Gupta, Head, Content & Community, Mylo.

