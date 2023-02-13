Warner Bros. has released another look at The Flash, dropping new footage of the DC Comics film, ahead of the Super Bowl, which concluded on Sunday evening, reports Variety. After first appearing in a cameo role way back in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Ezra Miller is suited up as the Scarlet Speedster once again -- this time for their own solo movie. The Flash Trailer: Ezra Miller's DC Film Brings Back Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman Along With Sasha Calle's Supergirl (Watch Video).

The new trailer, according to Variety, shows Miller's Barry Allen crashing into the multiverse and running into another version of himself and not one, but two versions of Batman -- played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. There's also a return of Michael Shannon's General Zod from Man of Steel and the debut of Sasha Calle's Supergirl. The cast also includes Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Antje Traue and Maribel Verdu, Variety adds.

The trailer marks the first major promotional material for the film since a series of controversies surrounding Miller. The Flash, Variety reports, has faced a troubled runway over the past year with Miller's numerous legal troubles. In March 2022, they were arrested twice in Hawaii within one month, first for disorderly conduct and harassment and then for second-degree assault. Miller pleaded no contest to the assault charge and the harassment charge was later dismissed. The Flash Trailer: Netizens Can't Keep Calm Over Return of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman; Sasha Calle's Supergirl Gets Love!.

In January, Variety continues, Miller took a plea deal in a Vermont case, pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful trespassing and having two other criminal counts against them dropped. Miller has also been accused of choking a woman in an Icelandic bar and harassing another in her home in Berlin.

