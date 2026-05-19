Business News | MomsLeague Global's Celebrating Mompreneurs 3.0 Honors the Spirit of Modern Motherhood & Entrepreneurship

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: MomsLeague Global's flagship Mother's Day celebration, Celebrating Mompreneurs 3.0, unfolded in spectacular fashion at Someplace Else, BKC, bringing together an inspiring community of women entrepreneurs, creators, founders, and changemakers for an unforgettable evening dedicated to celebrating the power of motherhood and ambition.

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The annual initiative, curated by MomsLeague Global, continues to shine a spotlight on mothers who are courageously building businesses, creating impact, and redefining success on their own terms. This year's edition honored 24 remarkable mompreneurs whose journeys reflected resilience, passion, purpose, and the ability to balance entrepreneurship with motherhood.

A Celebration Rooted in Community & Empowerment

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The event was led by Avantika Bahuguna, Founder of MomsLeague Global, brand consultant, community leader, and former journalist, whose vision has consistently focused on building meaningful spaces for women and mothers to connect, grow, and thrive together.

The evening was graced by an esteemed lineup of guests and speakers, including:

* Priti Rathi Gupta - Founder, LXME

* Ridhi Kanoria Doongursee - Fintech Entrepreneur & Co-Founder, LXME

* Fatema Agarkar - Visionary Edupreneur & Founder, Agarkar Centre of Excellence

* Sonal Kaushal - Celebrated Voice Artist, popularly known as the iconic voice behind Doraemon

The event was empowered by LXME, India's first financial platform designed exclusively for women, reinforcing the importance of financial independence and wealth creation for women.

The gifting partners included Kiro Beauty, a clean and cruelty-free beauty brand, and Little Fingers by Nira Shah -- a proud mompreneur from the MomsLeague community -- known for its thoughtfully curated healthy and clean food hampers.

The evening also saw the presence of several inspiring founders, KOLs, and community leaders, including:

* Vivin Mathias - Founder, MyBurgo | Certified Parent Coach | Top Parenting KOL

* Sharanya K - Founder, Mapabear - India's First Premium Digital Magazine for Parents & Pet Parents

* Diva Dipti - Founder, Unite Community | Luxury & Lifestyle Icon

* Dr Tanvi Vaidya - Medical Director, Derma MD Clinics & Founder, Derma MD Essentials

Recognizing Extraordinary Mompreneurs

One of the key highlights of the evening was the felicitation ceremony honoring 24 inspiring women entrepreneurs across categories for their outstanding contributions and entrepreneurial journeys.

Awardees & Their Ventures - Celebrating Mompreneurs 3.0

* Sushma Singh -- Founder, Vanya Luxury Jewellery

* Simran Bansal -- Founder, Sugartwooth

* Mahua Choudhury -- Founder, Riverblend Jewellery

* Abha Amol More -- Founder, AKscent

* Anupam Ahluwalia -- Founder, Milk And Honey by Anupam

* Amruta Walwaikar -- Operations Head- Dr. Shenoy's Day Care Clinic

* Dr Reema Ranka -- Founder, ReBorn Institute of Women's Health

* Sonia Razdan -- Founder, Trika Wellness

* Paridhi Thaver -- Founder, Label Paridhi Thaver

* Gunjan Bambal -- Raising Humans & Creating Content

* Moni Jha -- Founder, Sassy Studio by Moni Jha

* Nisha Singh -- Founder, Kaarossel Kids Atelier

* CA Saloni Jain -- Founder, SS Jewels

* Heena Nilesh Dhedhi -- Director, iCynosure Lifestyles

* Pallavi Singh -- Director, Actimedia PR & Digital

* Hema Nankani -- Founder, Mulund Pulse

* Swati Mishra -- Finance Consulting & No-Code AI Training

* Rimjhim Chatterjee -- Founder, Bay of Balance

* Dr Rupali Gangurde -- Founder, Pearl Diagnostic Center

* Nira Shah -- Founder, Little Fingers

* Jyoti Sharma -- Founder, Jyoti Wellness and Fitness Studio

* Chandraprabha Parihar -- Founder, Nayher

* Shabnam Jafri -- Founder, Shaaz Jewels

* Deepa Vaity -- Founder, Antaryatra Experiences

Voices from the Evening

Speaking about the initiative, Avantika Bahuguna, Founder of MomsLeague Global, shared:

'Celebrating Mompreneurs' is our annual Mother's Day initiative created to bring inspiring mom entrepreneurs into the spotlight and give them the recognition they truly deserve. Every year, we receive an overwhelming response from women building meaningful businesses across categories. It is deeply inspiring to witness mothers creating ventures that not only help them become financially independent but also uplift communities and empower other women around them."

Fatema Agarkar, Founder of Agarkar Centre of Excellence, added:

"Platforms like these are incredibly important because they create opportunities for learning, collaboration, encouragement, and celebration. Women need communities that validate their journeys and help them continue growing with confidence and motivation."

Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder of LXME, said:

"At LXME, our mission is to empower women with financial confidence and independence because when women thrive, societies thrive. Partnering with MomsLeague perfectly aligns with our vision of supporting women who are building meaningful lives and businesses."

Sonal Kaushal also left the audience inspired with a heartfelt message encouraging women to support one another, celebrate sisterhood, and create spaces where women uplift women instead of competing with each other.

More Than an Event - A Movement

More than just a Mother's Day celebration, Celebrating Mompreneurs 3.0 emerged as a powerful platform for connection, collaboration, storytelling, and community-building. The event beautifully captured the evolving identity of today's modern mother -- ambitious, resilient, nurturing, and unstoppable.

With MomsLeague Global continuing to champion women-led communities and conversations, Celebrating Mompreneurs 3.0 marked yet another milestone in celebrating the extraordinary spirit of mothers who dare to dream, build, and lead.

Get in touch with MomsLeague Global momsleagueglobal@gmail.com for more.

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