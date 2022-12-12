Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Zurich [Switzerland], December 12 (ANI): HCL Technologies (HCLTech) announced an expanded multi-year contract with Mondelez International, to enhance Mondelez International's cybersecurity and transform digital workplace services globally.

According to a statement from HCL Tech, to support its hybrid workplace model, Mondelez International deployed HCLTech's top-rated BigFix platform to automate the discovery and remediation of potential vulnerabilities, ensuring all endpoints - including servers, mobile devices and laptops -- are continuously secured and compliant.

HCLTech said it would leverage its automation and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enable

Mondelez International to provide an intuitive, on-demand personalised user experience and accelerated issue resolution to its 110,000 plus employees across 79 countries. In addition, HCLTech will create a digital experience office to support the continuous improvement and automation of the employee experience at Mondelez International.

"The world of work continues to change, so delivering a great employee experience is vital," said Punit Jain, Chief Technology Officer for Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA), Global Digital Workplace Lead, Mondelez International. "Having a productive and happy employees means we continue to delight our customers. Therefore, we must proactively maintain and manage our digital workplace environment. Working with HCLTech will enable us to leverage the true power of intelligent automation to drive growth and enhance employee experience."

"We are proud to expand our partnership with Mondelez International," said Sandeep Saxena, Executive Vice-President, European Head of Diversified Industries, HCLTech.

"This is a great endorsement of the unique internet protocol (IP) and cutting-edge innovation HCLTech has built over recent years. Through using our portfolio of next-generation AI and cognitive solutions, Mondelez International will be able to deliver an adaptive and resilient workforce experience anytime, anywhere and on any device." (ANI)

