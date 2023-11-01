BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 1: Motorola, India's best 5G smartphone brand^ has announced the last chance to buy its smartphones at massively discounted prices, ahead of the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. As of 1st November, Flipkart Plus members now have early access to purchase most of the smartphones across the motorola edge, moto g, and moto e series, at incredibly attractive Big Diwali Sale prices. The world's slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68 rating, the motorola edge 40, is available at an incredible price of Rs. 26,999. It is also the world's first smartphone to be powered by the blazing fast MediaTek™ Dimensity 8020 Processor, along with the segment first 144Hz 3D curved display with edge lights (6.55" pOLED HDR10+). This device also has a 4400mAh powerful battery with 68W TurboPowerTM and supports segment's first wireless charging. It boasts a premium vegan leather finish and a metal frame, ensuring a comfortable grip and comes in vibrant fantastic colours, including Viva Magenta - Pantone Colour of the Year 2023. The smartphone has an impressive 50MP camera with a f/1.4 aperture- widest in the segment, advanced OIS- feature Horizon lock for capturing shake free videos and 2um ultra pixel technology, that promises exceptional photography. Further strengthening Motorola's 5G portfolio, the moto g54 5G, India's most powerful~ 5G smartphone enables users to experience marvelous performance in the sub-20K segment at just Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999 for 8+128 GB and 12+256 GB variants respectively. The moto g54 5G is the segment's 1st smartphone with in-built 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration and segment's most powerful MediaTek™ Dimensity 7020 octa-core processor. Additionally, this device has segment-first 50MP shake-free camera with Optical Image Stabilization. It is equipped with segment's highest 6,000mAh battery with the superfast speed of TurboPower™ 33W charger for long-lasting usage. it features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. Motorola has also added Google Auto Enhance feature, which lets users toggle the Auto Enhance option in the camera's user interface to instantly enhance color and lighting after a photo is taken. India's most affordable smartphone with in-built 8GB RAM & 128GB storage, the moto e13 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 7,499. This device is backed by a 5000mAh battery to ensure long-lasting power and minimal downtime. Consumers can now purchase the motorola edge 40 neo, the world's lightest IP68 rated 5G* and the world's first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek™ Dimensity 7030 processor, at a starting price of Rs. 22,999. The device features the segment-first 144Hz 6.55" curved pOLED display with 10-bit billion colours and PANTONE™ curated trend-setting colors like Soothing Sea, Caneel Bay, and Black Beauty. The phone has a light and thin endless edge design with vegan leather finish. It also comes with 50MP Ultra Pixel Night Vision primary camera with OIS and 13MP secondary camera (Ultrawide+Macro+Depth). The camera system now also comes with Google Auto Enhance. At Rs. 18,999, the moto g84 5G becomes the first smartphone ever featuring Pantone™ colour of the Year 2023 Viva magenta with vegan leather in the sub 20K segment to be launched in Pantone™ curated colours. Its 120Hz 6.55" pOLED display with 10-bit colour depth and 100% DCI- P3 support delivers over a billion shades of film-quality colours. Details of the offers and discounts offered by Motorola on their select smartphones during this event are mentioned below:

^Source- TechArc India's Best 5G Smartphones Report~T&C / Disclaimer - In segment from Motorola

