New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI/GPRC): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, on Sunday, attended son AbRam's and Taimur's annual Taekwondo competition, organized by Kiran Upadhyay, at Mount Litera School International (MLSI) in BKC, Mumbai. The star kid once again took a medal home and made his father SRK super proud. Two students of MLSI bagged a gold and silver medal at the competition. The winners were felicitated by Shah Rukh Khan and Priya Anand, Head of School at MLSI. Felicitating AbRam, his father gave him a sweet peck. Suhana, Aryan and Gauri Khan also graced the event to support their little munchkin.

Sports does not just build one's character, it reveals it too. And to ensure this revelation is a positive one, developing holistic skills and abilities is a must.

Mount Litera School International is a humongous believer of holistic development of students. It offers a wide range of sports like squash, basketball, badminton, table tennis, mini soccer, outdoor play, and aerial silk among others. It has state-of-the-art infrastructure, a huge 45,000 square feet indoor sports arena, bringing out the best of sportsmanship in its students. This indoor play area is sometimes utilized for performances and exhibitions of students' work. In addition, there are indoor studios for taekwondo, yoga, gymnastics, dance, chess and Lego.

Taekwondo, also known as Taekwon-Do or Tae Kwon Do, is a Korean martial arts form, which involves mastering kicking and punching techniques with special emphasis on fast kicking, head-height kicks and spinning jump kicks. The Olympic sport supports the wellbeing of not just the youth, but also of the children. We, at MLSI, offer Taekwondo as an extracurricular activity for our students.

Kiran Upadhyay is the highest belt holder and the most senior and respected lady instructor in India. She is the official instructor for Taekwondo at MLSI.

Although most parents worry about introducing their children to Taekwondo, citing risk of injuries and aggressive behaviors, it seems that it does more good than harm and children stand to particularly benefit from it. Read on to know how.

Firstly, Taekwondo training helps boost their self-discipline, control, self-esteem, physical fitness, self-defense and lastly, it grants them an increased focus.

Mount Litera School International, a flagship international school, has been making a valuable contribution towards creating citizens of the future. MLSI's holistic approach to academics has earned the trust of its esteemed parents. The international curriculum is further enriched by Indian cultural ethos, which makes MLSI one of the few schools which is international in the true sense of the word, and yet preserves and imparts deep-rooted Indian values.

MLSI is managed by Zee Learn Limited, the education arm of Essel Group. Zee Learn manages over a 100 Mount Litera Zee Schools (MLZS), making it the fastest growing school chain in the country. Kidzee, India's largest preschool chain, is also managed by Zee Learn.

