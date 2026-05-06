Business News | MOVIN Expands Its Footprint in India With Its All-New Facility in Surat

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 6: MOVIN, the logistics brand launched as a joint venture between UPS and InterGlobe Enterprises, today announced the inauguration of its new facility in Surat. This expansion further strengthens MOVIN's growing nationwide network, adding to its established presence across key markets including Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Bhubaneswar.

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The addition of Surat as a strategic hub underscores MOVIN's commitment to enabling faster, more efficient, and seamless logistics solutions, while supporting the evolving supply chain needs of businesses across India. Strategically located, the Surat facility will serve businesses across key sectors and enhance the capabilities of over 40,000 MSMEs in the region. Leveraging the city's multi-modal logistics advantages, it connects western India's dense industrial and commercial zones with major national markets. This investment further strengthens MOVIN's core offerings, Express End-of-Day (EOD) and Standard Premium services by improving transit times and ensuring reliable, time-definite deliveries for businesses operating on tight schedules.

Gregory Goba-Ble, Director of MOVIN Express and Head of UPS India, commented, "MOVIN's expansion marks a decisive step in building a logistics network that is future-ready for India. As the nation accelerates infrastructural development and strengthens its economic corridors, the need for reliable, high-efficiency logistics has never been greater. The Surat facility strengthens our ability to serve India's most dynamic industrial clusters with faster, more predictable logistics, ensuring that MOVIN's customers gain a clear competitive edge in both domestic and export markets further positioning us as a trusted partner in driving supply chain transformation and contributing to the country's long-term economic growth."

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Building on this momentum, MOVIN will further expand its national footprint with its upcoming facilities in Delhi/ NCR, Maharashtra and Punjab this year. This nationwide expansion is a strategic move designed to proactively close critical network gaps and optimize its hub-and-spoke model across India's most vital and high-growth markets. Each new facility plays a distinct role in this expansion. This strategic growth plan reinforces MOVIN's commitment to delivering unparalleled speed, reliability, and precision across its network.

Backed by integrated air and ground logistics systems, MOVIN's expanded network will continue to offer end-to-end shipment visibility and predictable operations. By bringing production centers closer to consumption markets, MOVIN upholds its commitment to providing dependable, high-quality logistics solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses nationwide.

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