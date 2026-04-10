NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 10: MSI, a global leader in gaming, content creation, and business & productivity laptops, today announced the availability of two flagship products in India: the Prestige 13 AI+ A3M, a featherweight professional laptop built for the AI era, and the Raider 18 Max HX, an industry-leading 18-inch gaming powerhouse. Together, these two machines span the full spectrum of laptop performance, one crafted for enterprise mobility, the other engineered for no-compromises gaming.

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"India represents one of the most exciting and rapidly evolving technology markets in the world, and today's launch reflects our commitment to meeting every Indian user exactly where they are," said Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI. "Whether you're a professional who needs the lightest, most powerful laptop you can carry through an airport, or a gamer demanding the absolute highest frame rates on an 18-inch canvas, MSI has the answer. The Prestige 13 AI+ and Raider 18 Max represent the very best of what MSI can build -- and we're proud to make them available to Indian customers today."

For more details on the offers:

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MSI Raider 18 Max - msi.gm/SB5C898A

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ - msi.gm/SE3E6B3E

Raider 18 Max HX: The Ultimate 18-Inch Gaming Powerhouse Lands in India.

The Raider 18 Max HX A2WJ-1068IN is engineered for users who demand uncompromising power and performance. Equipped with an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor and the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU, it is built to handle intensive gaming and high-performance workloads with ease. Backed by 64GB DDR5 memory (32GB x2) and a 2TB NVMe PCIe SSD, it ensures fast, seamless performance even under the most demanding conditions.

Priced at INR 589,990, the Raider 18 Max HX is ideal for enthusiasts and power users seeking top-tier performance in a powerful laptop setup.

Prestige 13 AI+ A3M: Ultralight. AI-Ready. Built for India's Mobile Professionals.

The Prestige 13 AI+ A3MG-048IN is designed for modern professionals who need a seamless blend of performance and portability. Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor and integrated Intel® Arc™ graphics, it enables smooth multitasking and AI-driven workflows for everyday productivity. With 16GB LPDDR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD, it delivers responsive performance and ample storage for work on the go.

Available in India at a promotional price of INR 154,990, the Prestige 13 AI+ is built for those who want dependable performance in a sleek, highly portable form factor.

Availability Across India

The latest models are available exclusively at MSI Brand Stores in Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Surat, and Pune.

Limited-Time Launch Offers (8th April - 8th June 2026)

To celebrate the India launch, MSI is offering exclusive benefits for early buyers:

- Purchase the Raider 18 Max HX and Prestige 13 AI+ to receive a complimentary NordVPN 1-Year Plan (worth $69.99).

- Rate and review either model on eligible platforms to redeem an additional 1-year warranty extension.

- Both offers must be claimed through the MSI Membership Center with eligible product registration.

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology.

For more product information, please go to www.msi.com.

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