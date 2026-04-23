India PR Distribution

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 23: Muddie Trails, the Bangalore-based travel company that has spent eight years building routes through India's least-explored northeast, has served its 50,000th traveler. The company is marking the milestone by launching two new packages: a curated journey through Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and a combined Meghalaya and Kaziranga Safari itinerary. Both go on sale immediately at muddietrails.com.

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Eight Years. 5,000 Trips. One Region Most Companies Still Get Wrong.Muddie Trails was founded in 2017 with a specific conviction: that Northeast India, one of the world's most culturally and ecologically rich regions, was being systematically underserved by Indian travel companies. The northeast required local knowledge, permit expertise, and relationships that no aggregator could replicate from a dashboard. So Muddie Trails built its business the slow way, trip by trip, traveler by traveler.

Eight years later, the numbers reflect that approach. More than 50,000 travelers have journeyed with the company across 5,000+ completed trips, spanning Meghalaya's living root bridge villages, Sikkim's high-altitude monasteries, the tribal heartland of Nagaland, and the restricted valleys of Arunachal Pradesh, with international extensions into Thailand and Vietnam. The majority of new bookings still arrive through referrals and repeat travelers, not advertising. That retention rate is the company's most reliable metric.

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Two New Packages, Two of the Northeast's Most Compelling DestinationsThe newly launched Tawang package takes travelers into one of India's most difficult-to-reach corners. Tawang sits at over 10,000 feet in western Arunachal Pradesh, bordered by Bhutan and Tibet, and home to the largest Tibetan Buddhist monastery outside Lhasa. The itinerary moves through Sela Pass, Nuranang Falls, and the Tawang War Memorial before reaching the monastery, giving travelers the geographic and historical context to understand why this place stops people cold. Inner line permits, often a source of confusion and trip failure for independent travelers, are handled entirely by Muddie Trails.

The Meghalaya with Kaziranga Safari package pairs two experiences that reward different kinds of attention. Meghalaya's living root bridges, engineered by the Khasi people over generations by training rubber fig tree roots across rivers, are among the most extraordinary natural structures in the country. Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, holds the world's highest concentration of Indian one-horned rhinoceroses and offers both Jeep and elephant safaris at close range. Together, the package is a considered argument that Northeast India's best travel is found in the space between the iconic and the overlooked.

Both itineraries include accommodation, transport, permits, and on-ground coordination. Muddie Trails does not use a one-size model: group sizes are kept deliberately small to maintain the quality of access at each location.

Why Northeast India Needs Specialists, Not AggregatorsNortheast India is having a mainstream moment. Improved air connectivity into Guwahati, Imphal, and Dibrugarh, combined with growing social media visibility, has pushed the region into the consideration set of a much wider traveling public. Bookings to the Northeast have increased sharply across Indian travel platforms over the last two years.

That growth creates a problem. Most operators entering the space now are scaling generic packages across a region that punishes generic planning. Restricted-area permits for Arunachal Pradesh require advance coordination. Roads close seasonally. Local hosts matter. The communities that make these destinations worth visiting are not backdrop, they are the experience. Muddie Trails has spent eight years learning the difference, and that institutional knowledge is precisely what the current moment demands.

"We built this company on the belief that the northeast deserved better than a five-day highlights reel. Every route we run has been walked, driven, and revised until it is actually right. Reaching 50,000 travelers tells us the travelers agreed. The new packages are not a pivot, they are the next logical step in a map we have been drawing since 2017."

Shirky, Founder and CEO, Muddie Trails

About Muddie Trails

Muddie Trails is a Bangalore-based experiential travel company specializing in Northeast India and select international destinations. Founded in 2017, the company has completed over 5,000 trips and served more than 50,000 travelers across Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Thailand, and Vietnam. Muddie Trails is known for offbeat itineraries, end-to-end trip management, and a community of loyal repeat travelers. Full package details and bookings are available at muddietrails.com.

Media Contact

Shirky

Founder, Muddie Trails

Email: bookings@muddietrails.com

Phone: +91 98805-39183

Web: muddietrails.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/muddietrails/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/muddietrails/

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