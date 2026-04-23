‘Zombie Drug’ Fears Rise as Man Seen Sitting Motionless for Nearly an Hour in Chandigarh (Watch Video)

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A man was seen sitting motionless by the roadside in Punjab's Chandigarh for nearly an hour, prompting concern among bystanders over his condition and possible substance use. Witnesses said the man remained seated with his head bowed and did not respond or move during the entire period.

According to people present at the scene, he was holding a beedi in his hand but appeared unable to smoke it. Attempts by passersby to engage him reportedly received no response, further adding to public concern. ‘Zombie Drug’ Panic After Blinkit Delivery Agent Seen Standing Motionless for 2 Hours in Chandigarh (Watch Video).

Man Seen Sitting Motionless for Nearly an Hour in Chandigarh

Disturbing scenes from Chandigarh. A youth sat motionless for nearly an hour, head down, no response. He was holding a beedi but couldn’t even smoke it. People tried speaking to him but he didn’t respond. Similar videos of a Blinkit delivery boy and another person have surfaced… pic.twitter.com/NihwOH7hen — Rishu Raj Singh (@rishuraj_chd) April 23, 2026

Police Begin Efforts to Identify the Individual

Authorities have stated that they are working to identify the man and trace his residence. Chandigarh Police officials said that once identified, the individual will be questioned to determine whether any substance was involved and what may have caused his condition. Officials have not confirmed any medical or drug-related cause at this stage.

Similar Incidents Reported Earlier

This is not the first such case reported in the city. Videos circulating earlier showed a Blinkit delivery worker and another young man standing still for extended periods without visible movement. Similar incidents have also been reported from Ludhiana and Jalandhar, where at least three comparable cases were documented. These repeated occurrences have contributed to growing public concern and online speculation. ‘Zombie Drug’ Scare in Mira-Bhayandar Near Mumbai After Viral Video Show Youth in Disoriented State.

While there is no official confirmation linking these incidents to drug use, authorities are increasingly alert to the possibility of dangerous narcotics causing unusual behavioural effects.

The term “zombie drug” has been used informally in public discussions, though officials have not verified any such substance in connection with these cases. Investigations are ongoing, and police have urged the public not to spread unverified claims.

Officials continue to gather evidence and review CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts. Further clarity is expected once the man in the latest incident is identified and medically evaluated.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of journalist Rishu Raj Singh), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2026 08:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).