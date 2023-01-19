Davos-Klosters (Switzerland), January 19 (ANI): Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has been ranked No. 2 globally and No. 1 among Indians in Brand Guardianship Index 2023, compiled by Brand Finance.

The Brand Guardianship Index is a global recognition of CEOs, who are building business value in a sustainable manner, by balancing the needs of all stakeholders - employees, investors, and the wider society.

According to the list, Ambani was ranked ahead of global majors like Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Google's Sundar Pichai, Apple's Tim Cook and Tencent's Huateng Ma, and fellow Indians such as N Chandrasekaran of Tata Group, Anand Mahindra, Sunil Bharti Mittal, among many others.

According to a statement, Brand Finance's survey gave Mukesh Ambani a BGI score of 81.7, just below 83 of Jensen Huang of US-based tech leader Nvidia.

"Ambani continues to oversee Reliance's transition into green energy, and the diversification of its telecoms and retail branches. This commitment to positive change has positively raised his perception as Chairman and Managing Director of the group and is reflected by Ambani's top performance on the 'Inspires positive change' metric within the Brand Guardianship Index," said Brand Finance.

"As the face of the Reliance brand, Ambani continues to oversee Reliance's transition into green energy, and the diversification of its telecoms and retail branches, including the launch of its new FMCG brand, Independence. Ambani has demonstrated long term commitment to positive change, through the investment of Legacy revenue from Reliance's petrochemicals business into building a more diverse and sustainable business portfolio. This has positively raised his perception as Chairman and Managing Director of the group, and is reflected by Ambani's top performance on the 'Inspires positive change' metric within the Brand Guardianship Index," Brand Finance concluded.

Brand Finance was in Davos on Thursday to launch its Brand Guardianship Index 2023 at an exclusive event hosted in association with Deloitte during the World Economic Forum. We will announce the rankings of the world's top 100 CEOs and host a panel discussion alongside global leaders on the topic "Building sustainability into the organizational culture and brand strategy".

According to the statement, the Brand Guardianship Index celebrates the CEOs who balance the needs of commercial success, long-term brand building and personal reputation management.According to Brand Finance, the role of a brand guardian is to build brand and business value. It is a global recognition of the CEOs who forge win-win partnerships to build a sustainable future, redefining the role of a CEO from ultracompetitive entrepreneur to collaborative diplomat.

Brand Guardianship Index includes 'Equity' factors, which reflect current perceptions, 'Performance' factors, which reflect the tangible results of these perceptions, and 'Investment' factors, which support future performance. The Brand Guardianship Index and the Brand Guardianship Ranking are based on a survey of 1,000 market analysts and journalists - two stakeholder groups, who have informed and influential views on chief executives' reputation. Only 50 of the respondents of the survey carried out in Nov-Dec 2022 reside in India, according to the statement. (ANI)

