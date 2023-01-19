Real Madrid will want to end their Copa Del Rey draught as they will look to keep their campaign alive in the knockout tournament when they take on Villareal in the next round. Real Madrid suffered a thrashing 3-1 defeat recently in the hand of their arch-rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final and faced criticism over their long-term inactivity in the transfer market. The Los Blancos have been suffering from a phase of loss of form lately and that has pushed them behind by three points from table toppers Barcelona in the La Liga. Villarreal, on the other hand, have been in good form in the league and they are in seven game unbeaten run in all competitions. The yellow submarines also defeated Real Madrid in the La Liga recently when the two teams faced each other. They will be the more confident among the two sides as Real Madrid doesn't have a good history in the competition. Villarreal versus Real Madrid will start at 1:30 am IST. Real Madrid 1–3 Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2022–23 Final: Catalan Giants Clinch Supercopa de Espana Title With Dominant El Clasico Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Juan Foyth has a shoulder injury and Kiko Femenia has a calf injury. They will be missing the game according to Villarreal boss Quique Setienne. Arnaut Danjuma is having transfer talks with other clubs and unlikely to make the eleven. Giovani Lo Celso, Alfonso Pedraza and Nicolas Jackson are recovering from injury and might be available from the bench. Star performer in the last game against Real Madrid, Raul Albiol is set to be back from a suspension and start the game.

The Los Blancos is suffering from injuries in a few key positions. Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba, two indisputable starters are suffering from calf injuries and coach Carlo Ancelotti now has to find effective replacements for these players. Lucas Vazquez will be out for a few weeks with a ankle sprain and Carvajal's form in the right-back position is an worry. Carlo might have to rotate a few players as there is concerns of fatigue in the squad. Youngster Vinicius Tobias might have a go in this game. Tottenham Fan Kicks Aaron Ramsdale After Richarlison Clashes With the Arsenal Goalkeeper in North London Derby (Watch Video).

When is Villarreal vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Villarreal vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2022-23 will be played on January 20, 2023 (Friday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will commence at the Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Villarreal vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Copa del Rey in India and hence, the live telecast of this match will not be available.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Villarreal vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Football Match?

With there being no official broadcast partner, fans will be unable to watch live streaming of this Copa del Rey contest on their devices, in India. However, they can catch live updates of the game from the team's social media handles.

