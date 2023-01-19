Island joins the ranks of other kdramas that split a series into two. The first season concluded recently and the next one will be out on February 24 on Prime Video. The first part ended with Gangtan (Sung Joon) assembling his army which happens to include a girl nobody thought would be evil. Quite obviously the next part is supposed to have him unlead his terror over everyone and make people bow down to him. The trailer for the second season was released recently and it doesn't paint a good picture. In fact, in one of the scenes, Yohan can be seen brutally injured. Island Season 1: 5 Reasons Why The Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee and Cha Eun Woo Fantasy Fiction Left Us Underwhelmed

Island season 2 trailer ha Gangtan going all out in his war with Van switching from his demon self to a human one. We will finally get to see what are these powers that Saviour Mi-ho possesses. But what left us shocked is the face of a battered Yohan whose life is ready to seep out of him. Now that will be a shocker! Island Season 1 Finale: Cha Eun Woo's Breakdown and Choi Tae Joon's Cameo Leave Fans In Tears (SPOILER ALERT!).

Based on a webtoon of the same name, Island is about Van (Kim Nam Gil) a human demon hybrid whose sole purpose is to protect the saviour. The latter is Won Mi-Ho (Lee Da-Hee) who is yet to understand the true purpose of her reincarnated self while Yohan trying is best to banish the evil even if it means banishing Van.

