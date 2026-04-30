Business News | Mumbai-Pune Missing Link to Cut Travel Time, Improve Logistics and Boost Industry: CII

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Mumbai-Pune 'Missing Link' project on the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway is set to improve connectivity, reduce travel time and enhance logistics efficiency, providing a boost to industry and investor confidence, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said on Thursday.

The project, implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), will be opened to the public on May 1, coinciding with Maharashtra Day and inaugurated by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra.

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According to CII, the project is expected to ease travel between Mumbai and Pune, two of the state's key economic centres, by improving route efficiency and reducing transit time.

The industry body said the resulting time savings are likely to translate into economic gains, with improved connectivity supporting more efficient supply chains, lowering logistics and inventory costs, and enabling faster movement of goods and workforce across the corridor.

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CII noted that infrastructure projects of this scale play an important role in improving ease of doing business, strengthening regional competitiveness and attracting fresh investments into Maharashtra. The project is also expected to benefit MSMEs, manufacturing clusters and services through better market access and operational efficiency, along with fuel savings and logistics cost optimisation.

"The Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Project is a significant step toward strengthening Maharashtra's industrial ecosystem. Enhanced connectivity will improve logistics efficiency, reduce costs, and boost investor confidence, enabling businesses to scale operations more effectively," said Deepak Garg, Chairman, CII Maharashtra.

He also added that, "Continued investment in infrastructure remains essential to building a competitive business environment and sustaining economic growth in the state."

CII said the project reflects Maharashtra's continued focus on infrastructure development as a key driver of industrial expansion and economic growth. (ANI)

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