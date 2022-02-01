Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI/Mediawire): India's entertainment super app, MX Player is delivering on its promise of entertaining the audiences with back-to-back hit shows.

After highly appreciated and loved shows like Samantar 2, Ek Thi Begum 2 and Matsya Kaand, its recently launched original series, Campus Diaries and Bhaukaal 2, are roaring successes.

The youth drama Campus Diaries, which was released earlier this month has crossed 100 Mn views on MX Player in two weeks of its launch. Additionally, after the huge success of its last season, the crime thriller Bhaukaal 2 which released last week has received an overwhelming response and has also crossed 100 Mn views on the platform.

Elaborating on the success of back-to-back content wins for the platform, Gautam Talwar, Chief Content Officer at MX Player said, "We, at MX Player spend a lot of time mining insights from our core consumers that reveal their content preferences. This is an ongoing process and both data as well as qualitative analysis feeds into that consumer centricity. This enables us to engage and collaborate with passionate, authentic story tellers to cater to this massive audience base that we have at MX which penetrates the smallest of towns/villages in this country. Shows like Samantar 2, Ek Thi Begum 2 and Bhaukaal 2 which have multiple seasons along with Matsya Kaand and Campus Diaries which also now are progressing to successive seasons are testament that we have effectively managed to bring viewers fresh narratives that are lesser explored in the Indian OTT ecosystem."

Campus Diaries is a 12-episodic web series which explores the roller coaster ride of five friends played by Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Salonie Patel and Abhinav Sharma along with Saloni Gaur as they navigate life on campus, going on various misadventures together.

Speaking about the success of the series, actor Harsh Beniwal further added saying, "Be it leaving the audience in splits as a comedian or breaking the internet as a digital star, I always give my 100 percent to everything I do. But Campus Diaries has won me so much love and adulation from fans; it's humbling to see the response our show has received and as an actor, nothing compares to this feeling. I truly couldn't have asked for a better start to the year."

Actor Ritvik Sahore further added saying, "From the first day of the shoot till the day the show was launched, it has been a rather memorable journey with the entire cast and the MX team. I'm glad our hard work has reached millions and I hope the love keeps pouring in."

Inspired by the life of IPS officer Navniet Sekera, Bhaukaal 2 sees Mohit Raina reprise his role as the heroic S.S.P Naveen Sikhera, who puts service before self and brings alive the story of Muzaffarnagar, UP and its saga of lawlessness in 2003. The intriguing police drama is, undoubtedly, one of the biggest shows in this genre on Indian OTT platforms. The series also stars Bidita Bag, Siddhanth Kapoor, Pradeep Nagar, Gulki Joshi, Ajay Chaudhary, Rashmi Rajput and Late Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal in pivotal roles.

Actor Mohit Raina said, "I am overjoyed to see the amazing response Bhaukaal 2 has garnered within a week of its launch. I am truly grateful to be a part of a series which salutes the selfless duty of our brave heart police officers and has resonated with the Indian audiences. The journey of the last couple of years has proved fruitful and I am thankful to all our viewers for making the show a huge success."

The success of consecutive MX Original Series' is testimony to the fact that MX Player understands the pulse of its audiences and their discerning needs. Its unique and high quality, digital first content is being appreciated by viewers across India and that's what makes it a leading mass brand at a time when content consumption is on a meteoric rise and there is an emergence of new entities in the OTT space.

