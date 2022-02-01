Brazil, the leaders of the CONMEBOL 2022 World Cup qualifiers, take on Paraguay at home with an aim to continue their unbeaten run in the competition. The Selecao have not won in their last two games with the last game in particular against Ecuador frustrating the fans. Casemiro’s sixth-minute strike looked to be the solitary goal of the contest but Felix Torres won Ecuador a point with a 75th-minute equaliser. Tite’s primary objective is to finish above Argentina and also test the depth of his squad with the World Cup fast approaching. Opponents Paraguay are struggling at the moment and seven points off an automatic qualifying berth. Should they fail to win today, their chances of making it to the main event could be all but over. Brazil versus Paraguay starts at 6:00 AM IST. Brazil vs Paraguay, World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Preview: Paraguay Looking To ‘Dig Deep’ Against Table-Toppers

Brazil have disciplinary issues to deal with as Emerson Royal is suspended following his dismissal in the last match and defender Eder Militao will not play due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Gabriel Magalhaes could play alongside Marquinhos with Thiago Silva getting a breather. Veteran full-back Dani Alves is also in contention for a start. Neymar is injured and continues to miss games for the national team and in his place, we could see Phillipe Coutinho in action.

Gustavo Gomez misses out for Paraguay after receiving his marching orders against Uruguay. Brain Samudio on the wings is an interesting option as he brings pace and trickery to the attack. Miguel Almiron’s work rate will come in handy against Brazil with their midfield not offering much of the possession to the opponents.

When Is Brazil vs Paraguay CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The match between Brazil and Paraguay would be played at Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto in Minas Gerais. The match would be played on February 2, 2022 (Wednesday) and has a scheduled start time of 06:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Brazil vs Paraguay CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier, LIVE?

Unfortunately, Brazil vs Paraguay match will not be live telecasted in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in India. Fans will therefore not be able to catch the live-action of the CONMEBOL match on their television sets.

Is Brazil vs Paraguay CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Since there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in India, fans will also not be able to watch Brazil vs Paraguay match online. But fans can always follow the match on the social media handles of both teams.

Brazil could make light work of Paraguay and will likely secure a comfortable win at home to boost their record in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers even further.

