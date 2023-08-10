BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 10: In recent years, the birthing landscape in India has changed considerably and an evident rise in caesarean deliveries can be observed. According to the data collected by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under the Health Management Information System (HIMS), over 14 per cent of the total births in 2018-19 took place through a C-section in public hospitals. In 2021-22, over 15 per cent of deliveries in public hospitals were Cesarean, while the number rose to almost 38 per cent in private facilities.

In view of the above findings, Mylo - a leading full-stack pregnancy and parenting platform, recently conducted an online survey to delve into the recent trends in caesarean section deliveries. While C-sections are often necessary for the health and well-being of both mother and baby, they can leave behind noticeable scars on the abdomen. Stretch marks, scientifically known as striae, are another common concern for individuals who have undergone C-sections. The survey also aims to evaluate the effectiveness of stretch marks cream in reducing the visibility of C-section scars and improving the overall appearance of the skin.

The survey sought responses from 1016 women and gathered insights and opinions from those who have recently given birth. According to the survey findings, 81.1 per cent of the survey participants have undergone a C-section delivery. The findings highlight an unprecedented increase in the number of women delivering babies through caesarean section over traditional vaginal births, signaling a fundamental shift in birthing practices. Besides c-section births, these women also share c-section scars and their individual struggles to fade their appearance. According to the survey, over 54 per cent of the women used a stretch marks cream on their c-section scars. Furthermore, most of the participants started using the stretch marks cream within 3-6 months of the surgery. Some of the participants started using the cream as early as 15 days after the operation. 66.4 per cent of the women applied the cream once each day to reduce the appearance of the C-section scars while the remaining applied it twice each day. Commenting on the survey findings, Shaveta Gupta, the Head of Content & Community at Mylo, said, “The data collected by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as well as the findings from our survey reveal similar insights- a rise in caesarian births. As an organization that aids women on their conception, pregnancy, and parenting journey, it became imperative for us to understand how mothers in the Mylo community coped with the scars that C-section births often leave behind. It is interesting and endearing to see that over half of the women resorted to stretch marks cream for reducing their post-operative scars.” “With the insights gathered from this survey, Mylo strengthens its resolve to assist mothers in this evolving childbirth landscape with the right guidance, effective products and unfailing support,” she added. 43.1 per cent of the women have noticed an improvement in the appearance of their C-section scars after using the stretch marks cream. The survey further asked the participants what other changes they observed on their skin since using the cream. The participants observed an improved texture and added smoothness to their skin. Besides targeting the scarred skin, the stretch marks cream also soothed the irritation and dryness and diminished the redness and discoloration that often accompanies scars and stretch marks. Furthermore, the survey asked participants to list any additional methods they opted to minimize the appearance of post-operative scars. Coconut oil, olive oil, almond oil, and aloe vera gel were among the most popular home remedies women resorted to for fading their C-section scars besides using the stretch marks cream. And when it comes to the stretch marks cream the participants found the most effective, 54.3 per cent chose Mylo’s stretch marks cream as their trusted ally for reducing stretch marks and C-section scars.

