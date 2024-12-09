Business News | NAAI Concludes 11th National Abilympics 2024 with 34 Medalists, Setting the Stage for Finland 2027

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 9: The 11th National Abilympics 2024, organized by the National Abilympic Association of India (NAAI), concluded successfully today at the Sarthak Global Resource Centre (SGRC) in Gurugram. The event showcased the outstanding talents of over 90 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) from across the East, West, North, Central and South zones of India, with participants competing across 15 skill categories in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Crafts, Food, and Services as it witnessed 66 Indian regional medalists competing across 15 skill categories, including ICT, hospitality, crafts, and services. The 2-day event also marked a historic milestone with the participation of a strong 28-member Russian delegation, comprising contestants, leaders, and experts. This international collaboration symbolized a significant step in fostering global knowledge exchange on disability empowerment and skill development. The two-day event was a collaborative effort of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disability (DePwD), the National Abilympic Association of India(NAAI) and Sarthak Educational Trust & Tata Power Community Development Trust (TPCDT)

With the conclusion of the National Abilympics, Sarthak Educational Trust and NAAI have advanced into the final phase of regional competitions as part of the Indian Abilympics Awareness Campaign. This initiative aims to promote the upcoming 11th International Abilympics, scheduled to take place in Helsinki (Finland) in 2027.The Abilympics, known as the "Olympics of Abilities," is an international skill-based competition for PwDs, held every four years, celebrating their capabilities and fostering inclusivity on a global stage.

The 11th National Abilympics 2024 saw intense competition and remarkable displays of skill, with 34 participants earning medals: 10 Gold, 13 Silver, and 11 Bronze. Here are some key results:

* ICT Category: E Mohan (Tamil Nadu, Locomotor Disability) won Silver in Word Processing. Chinmay Mandal (West Bengal, Locomotor Disability) secured Bronze.

* Computer Programming: Pankaj Saini (Uttar Pradesh, Locomotor Disability) clinched Gold, while Jagdishbhai Patel (Gujarat) won Silver.

* Data Processing: Mukesh Kumar (Bihar, Locomotor Disability) won Gold.

* Poster Designing: Ankur Sagar (Delhi) won Silver, and Nirav Kumar Mistry (Pune, Locomotor Disability) earned Bronze.

* Photography Outdoor: Amol Karande (Pune, Hearing Impaired) secured Gold, Harishanthan (Tamil Nadu, Orthopaedic Handicap) won Silver, and Adithya S. (Tamil Nadu, Locomotor Disability) earned Bronze.

* Web Designing: Rahul Saxena (West Bengal) won Gold, Madhu Meti (Karnataka, Hearing Impaired) earned Silver, and Chetanya (Madhya Pradesh, Visually Impaired) clinched Bronze.

* Floral Arrangement: Vanita (Dehradun, Visually Impaired) won Gold, Virendra (Gujarat, Locomotor Disability) secured Silver, and Govinda (Tamil Nadu, Locomotor Disability) earned Bronze.

* Embroidery: Priyanka Dabade (Pune, Hearing Impaired) won Gold, Naserul Gaffar Sheikh (Srinagar, Locomotor Disability) won Silver, and Amrapali Kadam (Pune, Hearing Impaired) clinched Bronze.

* Waste Reuse: Akash Kshirsagar (Pune, Hearing Impaired) won Bronze.

* Painting: Chetan Pashilkar (Mumbai, Hearing Impaired) won Gold, Abhishek (Pune, Hearing Impaired) secured Silver, and Deepak (Andhra Pradesh, Hearing Impaired) earned Bronze.

* Restaurant Service: SK Zaffiruudin (Bangalore, Hearing Impaired) won Gold, Vishav Patil (Himachal Pradesh, Visually Impaired) earned Silver, and Moin Khan (Goa, Hearing Impaired) won Bronze.

* Cooking: Aadil Shaik (Pune, Hearing Impaired) won Silver.

* Bakery: R. Sathish Kumar (Tamil Nadu, Hearing Impaired) earned Silver.

* Tailoring: Md. Shamim Alam (Bihar, Locomotor Disability) won Gold, Vinod Kumar (Bihar, Locomotor Disability) secured Silver, and Muthulakshami G (Tamil Nadu, Locomotor Disability) earned Bronze.

* Dress Making: Bhagyashree (Pune, Hearing Impaired) won Gold, Suhana (Pune, Hearing Impaired) earned Silver, and Gulafshan Bano (Jamshedpur, Locomotor Disability) secured Bronze.

Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DePwd) who spoke on the finale day of the 11th National Abilympics 2024 shared, "Last year, I visited the Sarthak Global Resource Centre, and today, I am excited to see the progress, especially with initiatives like the 'Vision in the Dark' area for the visually impaired. Gurugram, with its growing tech presence, offers a great platform for skilled Persons with Disabilities, including those with autism. We look forward to collaborating with Sarthak to expand Early Intervention Centres and replicate innovative initiatives like the Ability Museum across DePwD centres"

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the 11th National Abilympics 2024, praising Sarthak's efforts in empowering PwDs and urging greater employment opportunities for them to support India's progress.

Dr. Jitender Aggarwal, Secretary General of NAAI and Founder of Sarthak Educational Trust, said, "The Abilympics showcase the exceptional talent of PwDs, breaking barriers and fostering workforce inclusion. Building on the success of the Global Resource Centre, we are working towards establishing Sarthak Global University to empower PwDs on a larger scale."

Md. Shamim Alam from Gaya, Bihar, who clinched a GOLD medal in the National Abilympics today, who has Locomotor Disability, shared, "In the last edition of the International Abilympics held in France, I proudly represented India and secured a Bronze medal. My dream is to bring home a Gold in the upcoming edition in Finland. I also aspire to launch my own designer label one day."

India's triumph at the 10th International Abilympics in Metz, France, where the team secured seven medals, served as a motivating backdrop for this regional event. The 11th International Abilympics are part of a larger preparation process for the to be held in Finland in 2027, highlighting the journey of PwDs in gaining international recognition for their skills.

For more information on the National Abilympics and upcoming events, please visit www.abilympicsindia.org.

