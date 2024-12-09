Mumbai, December 9: Sanjay Malhotra, a 1990-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed as the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He will assume office on December 11 for a tenure of three years, as announced in a statement by the RBI.

He will also play a pivotal role in implementing key economic reforms and providing strategic leadership to the RBI in safeguarding India's financial system. With his extensive background in public administration, Malhotra is expected to contribute significantly to shaping the future of India's economic landscape. Sanjay Malhotra Appointed As 26th RBI Governor, Know All About Revenue Secretary Who Will Replace Shaktikanta Das.

Who Is Sanjay Malhotra?

Sanjay Malhotra is a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Rajasthan cadre, appointed as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) effective from December 11. With a career spanning over 33 years, Malhotra has held various influential roles across sectors, including finance, taxation, power, IT, and mines. Sanjay Malhotra is New RBI Governor: Revenue Secretary Appointed Next Governor of Reserve Bank of India.

Prior to his appointment as RBI Governor, he served as the Revenue Secretary in the Government of India, where he was instrumental in steering significant financial reforms, particularly in strengthening India’s banking sector. He also served as the Secretary of the Department of Financial Services, driving key policy changes.

Malhotra’s leadership has extended beyond financial reforms to improving tax collections, where he significantly contributed to fiscal growth. He also held the position of ex-officio Secretary to the GST Council. Known for his strategic vision, he previously served as the Chairman and Managing Director of the state-run Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), where he played a crucial role in fostering growth in the energy sector. His vast experience in public administration and finance is expected to bring a new dimension to the RBI as he steps into his new role.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2024 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).