New Delhi [India], July 8: Nails 'N Beyond, a leading name in the nail care industry, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated opening of its first studio in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This exciting milestone represents the chain's commitment to bringing its exceptional nail services and customer-centric approach to the fashion-forward city of Bengaluru.

Nails 'N Beyond's new studio aims to provide a haven for people seeking high-quality nail care services infused with an air of luxury, hospitality, and energy. The salon boasts a contemporary and welcoming ambiance, ensuring clients enjoy a relaxing and indulgent experience from the moment they step through the doors.

To celebrate their grand opening, Nails 'N Beyond held an exclusive launch event on the 7th of July, 2023, at their new studio in Banashankari Stage II - featuring complimentary services, exciting giveaways, and celebrity walk-ins. By facilitating interactions with fashionistas & influencers, Nails 'N Beyond offered customers and franchisees a unique networking opportunity. Some of Bengaluru's top influencers like Megha Shah, Tushaara CD, Priya Immou, Aanchal & Antra Chandna, and Khushi Thakkar made appearances while trying out several services on offer.

Model & Dancer Gopika Suresh, the Femina Miss India 2023 semi-finalist, was the chief guest for the launch, and said, "It's fantastic, the moment you step into Nails 'N Beyond, it feels like you are already a part of their family! The studio is in an amazing location with a wonderful team and I am so looking forward to getting more than a few services done here at my new comfort zone!"

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Veena Kumaravel, the founder of the Naturals Salon chain & the founder of the Nails 'N Beyond brand said, "We are delighted to bring Nail 'N Beyond's renowned nail care services to Bengaluru. Our goal is to create an exceptional experience for every client by combining our expertise in salon care with services par with international standards. We look forward to welcoming residents of Bengaluru and providing them with the best service, at affordable prices."

At Nails 'N Beyond's new studio, customers can immerse themselves in a world of beauty and relaxation while being attended to by talented and experienced nail artists, with state-of-the-art equipment and a serene ambiance. The studio presents a diverse menu of services that cater to a wide range of individual preferences and style choices.

Nail extensions allow clients to add length and strength to their nails, while gel nail services offer long-lasting and flawless finishes! For those seeking artistic expression, nail art services deliver intricate designs and patterns that reflect individual creativity. Nails 'N Beyond lives up to the name by offering brow lamination, eyelash extensions, lash tinting, hair extensions, tattoos, and a whole array of diverse services.

Recognizing the importance of weddings and the significance of bridal beauty, Nails 'N Beyond also offers customized bridal services. The salon's team of experts collaborates with brides to create personalized designs and styles that perfectly complement their wedding theme, attire, and preferences. From elegant and understated to bold and glamorous, Nails 'N Beyond aims to make every bride look and feel radiant on her special day.

With the opening of its first store in Bengaluru, Nails 'N Beyond marks a significant milestone in its growth strategy. The company plans to expand its presence across South India, bringing its exceptional nail care services to more communities, while making a positive impact on the lives of its customers and franchisees.

For more information about Nails 'N Beyond and its services, please visit https://nailsnbeyond.in/

Nails 'N Beyond is a leading nail care brand dedicated to providing exceptional services infused with warmth, comfort, and affordability. With a focus on customer satisfaction, the chain offers a wide range of nail care treatments, including manicures, pedicures, nail art, and more. Nails 'N Beyond is committed to delivering the highest standards of service, utilizing top-quality products and skilled technicians. The company aims to expand its presence across South India, empowering franchisees, while bringing unique personal care experiences to more communities.

