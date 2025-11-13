VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 13: With India's electronic and battery waste volumes rising rapidly under new compliance mandates, NAMO eWaste Management Limited (NSE: NAMOEWASTE) has emerged as one of the key organized players driving the country's transition toward sustainable and traceable recycling solutions.

In the first half of FY26, the company reported a 94% year-on-year jump in PBT, a 66% growth in EBITDA, with margins expanding by 272 basis points, and revenue rising 31%, driven by stronger operational efficiency and disciplined cost management. NAMO also achieved a major milestone by turning positive on operational cash flow, underscoring its transformation into a scalable and self-sustaining business model.

The recent commissioning of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling facility in Nashik by July 2025 has positioned NAMO as one of India's few integrated recyclers capable of handling both electronic and battery waste streams. Its 25,000 MTPA e-waste recycling plant in Hyderabad, expected to commence operations by H2FY26, will further lift total capacity to 68,000 MTPA, cementing its pan-India leadership.

Mr. Akshay Jain, Managing Director of Namo eWaste Management Limited, stated, "Turning operationally cashflow positive and expanding margins reaffirm the strength of our business model. Importantly, we have fully utilized the proceeds from our 2024 IPO, channelling them toward capacity expansion, infrastructure development and automation.

With our Nashik facility now operational and OEM partnerships being established for battery scrap procurement, we are steadily ramping up utilization across our network. As we continue to optimize throughput and strengthen sourcing linkages, NAMO remains among the fastest-growing and most efficient players in India's formal recycling ecosystem.

As India's e-waste generation surpasses 3.2 million tons annually and is projected to reach 5 million tons by 2030 with less than 25% formally recycled, NAMO's integrated network, ESG commitment, and expanding national footprint position us to deliver 45-50% CAGR growth over the next three years."

