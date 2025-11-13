Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight in the Ireland vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match? Fans might wonder what the answer to this question is. The reigning UEFA Nations League winners will look to gain a step closer towards securing a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Portugal National Football Team occupies the top spot inthe Group F points table, winning three out of four matches. Portugal enter the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on the back of a 2-2 draw against Hungary. Cristiano Ronaldo Predicts Arsenal Can Win EPL 2025-26 Title, Former Manchester United Legend Rules Out Red Devils From English Premier League Race.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in red-hot form in the 2025-26 season, for the Portugal National Football Team as well as Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The star forward has kept alive his dream of scoring 1000 career goals and the Ireland vs Portugal clash might see him edge closer to that number. Cristiano Ronaldo enter the clash against Ireland on the back of a brace against Hungary. In the reverse fixture, Portugal had beaten Ireland 1-0 courtesy of a late strike from Ruben Neves. Cristiano Ronaldo Talks About His Retirement Plan, 40-Year-Old CR7 Reveals 'It Will Be Soon' (Watch Video).

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Ireland vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match?

Now, the answer everyone has been waiting for. Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo, in all probability, will play the Ireland vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match. And not just play, but Cristiano Ronaldo is also expected to start for Portugal in this FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match against Ireland and will look to make an impact on this game as well. Despite being 40 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down. He was also pictured arriving in Ireland with the Portugal squad ahead of the clash and also attended a pre-match press conference. Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up on Wedding Plans With Georgina Rodriguez, CR7 Says Ceremony Likely After FIFA World Cup 2026 With 'Trophy' (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives in Ireland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Portugal (@portugal)

The Ireland National Football Team will host the Portugal National Football Team in a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament and the Group F clash will be played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and it will get underway at 1:15 AM (Standard Time).

