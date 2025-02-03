VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 3: A National Seminar on Natural Farming was organized by Tapsil Jati Adibasi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra, Vill-Gentegory, P.O.-Palashy, P.S.-Dhaniakali, Dist-Hooghly, PIN-712303 (W.B.) at Constitution Club of India, New Delhi.

Those deliberated include Office bearers of the organization, Sh. Soumen Koley, Secretary, TJAPSKBSK and other members consisting of Farmers, Influencers, Agri-Technologist, from West Bengal and 15 other states of India. Shri Ram Nath Thakur, Hon'ble Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India has sent his message through his Personal Secretary, K. K. Mishra, Advisor, NAC, TJAPSKBSK, giving stress on the need for Natural farming in India and the Government support for achieving its objective. Distinguished guests including Policy makers, Hon'ble Ministers, Bureaucrats, Scientists, Domain Experts have provided inputs for its implementation. Those deliberated were Prof. P. B. Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Amity University and Chairman of National Advisory Committee, TJAPSKBSK, Prof. R. K. Khandal, former Vice Chancellor of UPTU, Mentor, TJAPSKBSK, Dr. Narender Kumar, Advisor, NAC, TJAPSKBSK and Director Swalamban, Capt. Vikas Gupta, Chairman, Uttar Pradesh Council of Agriculture Research, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, Dr. K. S. Rana, Peace Ambassador, UNO, H.Commissioner-Sltanated of Oman, Sh. Amod K. Kanth, Retired IPS, Founder and Mentor, Prayas JAC, Dr. Sunil Kumar Mishra, Director, Quality Council of India, Saurabh Sharma, IFS, Conservator of Forests, Government of NCT of Delhi, Prof. J. K. Meheta, Gurugram, Dr. Lal Singh, State Director My Bharat, Sh. Shyam Jaju, Former Vice President, BJP, Sh. Manish Singh Director Indian Raiway, Media Advisor of UPCAR Puneet Goswami, Sh. Sanjeev Bats, Farmer, Bundelkhand and their other colleagues.

The deliberations include Natural farming avoids synthetic chemicals like fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides, uses on-farm resources like cow dung, urine, and organic mulch, integrates crops, trees, and livestock to encourage biodiversity, maintains soil aeration and uses organic mulch to create humus, adjusts what's grown based on local climate and conditions and promotes sustainable agricultural practices. To encourage farmers to adopt natural farming practices and support farmers to reduce the cost of cultivation, our visionary Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji's dream is to adopt Natural farming by farmers. To start with, one crore farmers of India will be encouraged to adopt our age-old farming techniques coupled with modern ecological techniques and adaptation to climate change. The use of Natural resources, enhancing soil health through increase in Microbial load upto CFU (Colony Forming Units) of 10 raised to power 20 per gm of soil to maximize yield and lower costs thus enhancing farmers income with Certification to ensure consumers of crops with healthy and nutritious food free from pesticides and chemical fertilizers. A large part of our Country's population still lives in Villages depending for their livelihood on Agriculture. They need value for their labour, reducing their Input costs, free from chemical fertilizers and pesticides, herbicides etc., which can only be achieved through practicing Natural Farming.

Therefore, Natural Farming must be propagated on a Mission Mode by all Stakeholders-Agriculturists, Agri-Technologists, Policy Makers, Executors, Media, Social Scientists, NGOs, and all concerned. The idea is to educate, enhance the skills, creating Demo Natural Farms in all states and separate marketplace for them. Let all sections of Society take this Mission forward to make Indian Soil free from Chemical fertilizers and pesticides, herbicides which will enhance the quality of our ground water and quality of air. Thus, it makes our populace healthy. Our Crops will be highly accepted in the World and our Agriculturists can export their surplus crops at a higher price which will boost our Economy. While practicing Natural Farming in India we can teach the other countries our system of growing food through Natural Farming. More than 300 participants who deliberated have taken a pledge on the Sacred occasion of Mauni Amavasya that they will start Natural Farming in their respective villages from this season and motivate others from the experience gained from the National Seminar.

