POCO F7 Launch Expected in Q2 2025, POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra Not Coming to India; Check Expected Specifications and Features Here

Mumbai, February 3: POCO F7 is set to launch in India soon and ahead of its arrival, the market is abuzz with its specifications and features. It is already said that POCO F7 Pro may not be launched in India just like the last year. However, recent leaks hinted that the upcoming POCO smartphone may include a bigger battery with fast-charging support, a flagship processor and an OLED flat display.

Unlike the previous model, i.e. POCO F6, the upcoming POCO F7 will likely offer more in the mid-range segment. POCO F7. Reports have already confirmed that India would not get POCO F7 Ultra as well along with POCO F7 Pro. These devices will be launched in China with better specifications and features than the standard model. Vivo X200 Pro Mini or Vivo X200 Ultra Likely To Launch in India After Vivo X50 With 6.31-inch AMOLED LTPO Display; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

POCO F7 Specifications and Features (Expected)

POCO F7 is expected to be a rebranded version of Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which will likely have a massive 7,500mAh battery with 90W fast-charging support and come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile processor. The upcoming Redmi smartphone may come with a 1.5K OLED LTPS flat display, according to a report by Gizmochina. The report highlighted that the battery on the standard model might be 6,000mAh, not 7,500mAh. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 To Launch in India This Year; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Samsung Smartphones.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is expected to debut in China around April 2025. It will likely compete with the iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro smartphone, which would also have a Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship smartphone processor. The POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra are expected to arrive in the global market with a bigger battery and a powerful processor, which might be absent in the standard model launching in India this year.

