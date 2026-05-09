Business News | NBA and Budweiser Bring BUDX NBA House to New Delhi With NBA Legends, Live Music and a Celebrity 3-on-3 Game

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 9: The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Budweiser India are set to bring BUDX NBA House back to India this weekend. Taking place on May 9-10 at Bharat Mandapam Hall 6, New Delhi, BUDX NBA House is a high-energy, immersive fan experience celebrating the convergence of basketball, music, and culture.

Also Read | Eurovision 2026: Politics Collide with a Blockbuster Show.

Ahead of the weekend, Budweiser and the NBA welcomed two-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer, Isaiah Thomas, and four-time NBA All-Star, DeMarcus Cousins, who unveiled the full event line-up and interacted with fans at a press conference in the capital. The immersive showcase builds on the success of last year's debut in Mumbai and reinforces Budweiser's commitment to shaping youth culture through sport, music and creative expression while continuing to be the leading premium brand in its category.

Speaking at the press conference, Rajah Chaudhry, Head of Strategy, APAC, NBA said, "The vision behind BUDX NBA House has always been to bring the energy of the NBA experience closer to fans in India. Events like these allow us to bring together the excitement of basketball with music, fashion, sneaker culture and community in a way that feels authentic and locally relevant. Following a successful first edition in Mumbai, we're excited to bring BUDX NBA House to New Delhi this year alongside our partners at Budweiser, with NBA legends, celebrity game, artist performances, fan experiences and interactive programming that celebrate the many ways fans connect with the game."

Also Read | Bhubaneswar: GRP Constable Attempts to S*xually Assault Woman in Odisha, Gets Lynched by Mob; 4 Arrested.

Adding to this, Vineet Sharma, Vice President - Marketing & Trade Marketing, AB InBev India said, "Budweiser's partnership with the NBA is rooted in a shared passion for culture, community, and unforgettable fan experiences. As a brand synonymous with celebration, we're excited to bring back the second edition of BUDX NBA House in India - building on last year's momentum with a larger, more immersive platform that brings together basketball, music, lifestyle, and culture. As young audiences increasingly seek experience-led and community-driven engagement, BUDX NBA House is designed to be more than just an event - it's a space where fans can connect, express themselves, and celebrate the intersection of global and local culture."

What fans can expect at BUDX NBA House

BUDX Lab: Masterclasses & Workshops

At the core of this year's edition is Budweiser's BUDX ecosystem, which champions emerging culture and creators through live music, learning-led experiences and bold collaborations. Fans can expect a series of informal masterclasses and conversations with leading voices from music, visual culture and sport, offering fans a closer look at the creative worlds that shape basketball culture, including a special session featuring Isiah Thomas and DeMarcus Cousins.

The BUDX Stage: Live Music

The BUDX Stage brings Budweiser's global music credentials to New Delhi with a high-energy lineup of artists, including NAV, Oppidan, Yashraj, Reble, Fijiana, The Bausa and Chor Bazaar, delivering a genre-spanning celebration of contemporary youth and street culture.

3-on-3 Celebrity Game

Blending sport and pop culture, the 3-on-3 celebrity basketball game will feature Shanaya Kapoor, Rannvijay Singha, Varun Sood, Sonia Rathee, Simran Kaur, Harman Singha, Shireen Limaye, Lalrina Renthlei, Dhruv Barman and Anant Ahuja, bringing high energy and crossover appeal to the court.

Culture, Fashion & Fan Zones

The experience is rounded out with streetwear showcases, the iconic Bud & Burgers pop-up, exclusive merchandise and interactive fan areas such as the "1876 Avenue" experience zone, all designed around BUDX's philosophy of celebrating the heritage and culture that surrounds the game.

Tickets for BUDX NBA House are available on District by Zomato HERE.

*Consumption is restricted to individuals of legal drinking age.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)